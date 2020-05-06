United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged that “there may be some” deaths from the coronavirus as states reverse restrictions imposed to contain its spread and begin to revive the economy.

“There may be some (deaths) because (the people) will not be locked in an apartment or a house or whatever,” Trump said during an interview on ABC.

However, Trump has noted that, “At the same time, we are going to practice social distancing, we are going to wash our hands, we are going to do a lot of the things that we have learned during the last period of time.”

In this sense, the US president has defended the need to reopen the states’ economy and has argued that social restrictions have led people to overdose and commit suicide. “Look at what is happening. People are losing their jobs. We have to be back and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Furthermore, he has urged the country to move towards economic reopening and has urged American citizens to see themselves as “warriors” in this regard. Also, he added that it is not “realistic” to maintain the recommendations for social distancing for a long period of time. “We cannot sit in our house for the next three years,” he said.

EVEN WITHOUT VACCINE

Likewise, the US president has been optimistic about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic stage, regardless of whether or not a Covid-19 vaccine can be developed.

“There will be more death, the virus will pass, with or without a vaccine,” he assured. “And I think that we are doing very well with vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it will happen and we will return to normal,” he added. However, he has admitted that “it has been a hard process.” “There is no doubt about it,” he concluded.

Finally, Trump has rejected the analyzes that have offered data against a premature reopening of the United States. One of them, from Johns Hopkins University, estimates that the daily death rate could almost double in June. Another model, from the University of Washington, warns that the death toll from Covid-19 in the United States could be almost 135,000 by August 4.

“These models have been wrong from day one. Both the downside and the upside. They have been wrong, they have been out of control. And they continue to make new models and they are wrong,” the US president insisted.

“These models … speak without (taking into account) mitigation,” he added. “We are mitigating (contagions) and we have learned to mitigate, but we can be at the sites, work at the sites and also mitigate,” he concluded.

