ZURICH, Apr 10 (.) – Tailor-made drugs in the hope that they will help against COVID-19 are inexpensive, but it could be difficult to produce them in the quantities needed for a pandemic, a drug pricing expert said.

“Any pharmacist who manufactures any coronavirus clinical trial treatment needs a clear plan to massively increase production,” Andrew Hill, a researcher at the University of Liverpool, told ..

“Otherwise, supplies could run out quickly.”

In a study published Friday in the Journal of Virus Eradication, Hill and five other researchers studied the cost of manufacturing drugs in recent or ongoing trials for COVID-19.

Using the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients to build estimates, they said that remdesivir, Gilead’s experimental product for Ebola, could be made for as little as 93 cents for a daily supply.

Gilead said the figure does not “accurately reflect” scale manufacturing costs, but did not give its costs.

Avigan, Fujifilm’s flu medication, costs $ 1.45 a day, according to researchers. The laboratory did not immediately comment.

Hydroxychloroquine, used for decades against malaria and recently touted by President Donald Trump and others despite no scientific evidence that it works, costs 8 cents.

The costs of chloroquine, used against malaria, the antibiotic azithromycin, Roche’s Esbriet for pulmonary fibrosis, and the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis Actemra, as well as a cocktail of AbbVie products against HIV and hepatitis C were also reviewed. .

“If the reused drugs proved effective against COVID-19, they could be manufactured cost-effectively at very low costs,” the authors wrote, giving a range of $ 1 to $ 29 per course of treatment.

However, the demand for drugs that demonstrate their effectiveness could quickly outstrip supply, which would require new industrial alliances, parallel manufacturing by multiple companies and shared intellectual property, Hill said.

“The demand could be huge and could create shortages for people who normally take these drugs for other diseases,” he added.

(Report by John Miller in Zurich, Michael Erman, Caroline Humer and Carl O’Donnell in New York and Rocky Swift in Tokyo. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)