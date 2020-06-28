Since last May 4, the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function reports on the incidence of COVID-19 among Administration employees Central. They compose it in its entirety 179,168 workers, of whom practically one in two work from home.

Despite this, Spanish officials have also suffered the effects of the coronavirus. The Treasury is the one with the most people in quarantine (640), followed by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration (286). The podium is completed by Interior workers, since 257 remain isolated.

On the opposite side are wallets that have no isolated person or under that need: Universities, Consumption and Equality. Others like Health or Education also have irrelevant figures, between six and three people, highlighting the striking figure of the Treasury.

Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function

Division by Ministries

89.01% of Interior workers must go in person to their workplace, without counting on the templates of the State Security Forces and Corps (FCSE). By cons, The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation is the one with the fewest people working in person, with 177 officials.

Although in absolute terms, that position is held by Ministry of Equality, since only 26 workers go to the workplace in person. That figure represents 16.5% of its workforce, which according to official data, is around 200 people.

Other relevant data

As the Administration reports, Since the pandemic started, more than 3 million calls have been received to 060, the citizen’s helpline. Also, 165,002 videoconferences have been held between officials, with the Ministry of Science at the head with more than 44,000 of them. Too 2,279 training courses have been suspended and 6,730 were held in person.