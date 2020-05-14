A considerable reduction of patients injured by traffic accidents from the confinement imposed in the country by Covid-19 is registered by public and private health centers, which sometimes reaches more than 50% compared to the same period last year. .

The iReport on the road accident situation in the Dominican Republic of the Program for the Reduction of Deaths from Traffic Accidents (Premat), released to Listín Diario by the person in charge of the agency, Dr. Ramón Leonel Ureña, establishes that from December 29 to 2 Last May, or epidemiological week 18, the public and private health centers had reported 27,426 injuries, of which 74% were men and 26% women.

Last year to date, the number of injuries reported by the health centers followed by Premat was 38,131 cases, showing a marked difference from epidemiological week 11, that is, from March 15 onwards, especially in the last few six weeks, that last year the centers reported 12,576 cases of injuries and this year 4,316 cases of injuries due to traffic accidents.

Prior to the second half of last March, the behavior of the numbers of injured by traffic accidents registered by health centers was similar to last year and in some weeks higher.

The report on the situation of road accidents in the DR prepared by Dr. Suhaill Romero, in charge of Premat Epidemiological Surveillance, details that the provinces with the greatest injuries reported so far this year were Santo Domingo with 36.3%; Santiago with 11.1%; San Cristóbal with 6.8%; La Vega with 6.7% and San Juan with 4.6%.

In relation to the age group, the highest number of cases corresponded to the group of 20 to 29 years, followed by 30 to 39 years, 10 to 19 and 40 to 49 years.

The report indicates that Traumatology hospitals reported 23% of that data and the remaining centers 77% to date.

Of the total cases reported in the first 18 epidemiological weeks, 23%, that is, 5,886 cases, corresponded to trauma hospitals, including the Dr. Darío Contreras University Teaching Hospital in Santo Domingo Este, the Dr. Ney Arias Traumatology Hospital Lora in Santo Domingo Norte and Prof. Juan Bosch de La Vega Traumatology Hospital.

Other health facilities including the private sector reported 21,240 cases.

Ureña noted that the reduction began to be noticed as of March 15 or epidemiological week 11, when confinement and social isolation due to Covid-19 began.

“The trend of injuries due to traffic reflects a considerable decrease in the number of cases in relation to the same period of the year 2019. This change can be associated fundamentally with the decrease in the movement of people on public roads as a result of the social isolation measures and the curfew decreed by the government in the face of the national emergency due to the presence of Covid-19. “

