Football tries to regain normality after the forced stoppage of all competitions as a consequence of the pandemic caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

05/30/2020

Germany has been operating for two weeks and LaLiga Santander will resume on June 11 if no unexpected setback arises.

Everything seemed to be back on track until this Saturday, when the League of Ukraine will resume its activity.

The Ukrainian championship has suffered a severe blow after unveiling five positives for COVID-19 in the ranks of Karpaty Lviv, which has forced the Ukrainian Federation to suspend its meeting against the Illichivets Marioupul corresponding to the permanency group.

The Federation has not released the identity of those affected, but has announced that all of them are isolated waiting to be able to perform new tests.

The Ukrainian First Division has been detained since March 15 and received authorization from the Ministry of Health to restart this Saturday.

The forecasts set the end of the first phase on July 19 and then the dispute of the qualification phase for the European competitions.

This Sunday the Ukrainian classic is scheduled to be played between the Shakhtar Donetsk, outstanding leader of the group for the title, and the Dynamo Kiev, third.

After the positives detected in the Karpaty-Mariupol the resumption of the championship remains in the air. It could be that the Federation decreed a new stoppage or even the definitive suspension of the tournament.

