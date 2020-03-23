Coronavirus today: UEFA postpones Champions League and Europa League finals | Champions League | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The competitions were suspended and it is already a fact that the finals will move.

Prohibition Spain

Photo:



EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

March 23, 2020, 01:29 p.m.

In the midst of the covid-19 coronavirus emergency there is no way to guarantee the schedule and the dates of the scheduled tournaments inevitably keep moving.

UEFA has just announced that the Champions League finals, scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul, and the Europa League (May 27, in Gdansk) have been postponed due to the crisis, a decision that also includes the Champions League final Women’s, scheduled for April 24 in Vienna.

For now, UEFA has decided not to set a new date for these finals. The working group, established last week as a result of the video conference between all sides of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, will analyze the options available. The group has already begun to examine the calendar.

The truth is that, today, there is no way to think about anything other than saving lives and containing the dangerous advance of the pandemic, which does not lead to thinking about football games.

The tournaments in Europe are completely suspended and, given the uncertainty, it is difficult for them to be held.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.