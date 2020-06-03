Coronavirus today | Tottenham | New case of covid-19 in the Premier: Tottenham confirmed an infected | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































The London team reported that one of the members of their institution tested positive.

The Tottenham players, including Colombian Dávinson Sánchez, celebrate the winning goal, in added time against Wolverhampton.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 03, 2020, 01:39 p.m.

Near the return of the Premier League, authorities again tested the teams and members of the League for coronavirus, and it was reported that there was a new positive for covid-19 among the 1,198 tests carried out. The confirmed case is part of Tottenham Hotspur, the club in which the Colombian Dávinson Sánchez plays.

In a statement, the London club confirmed that the case detected in medical tests for coronavirus by the Premier League authorities belongs to their club, mentioning that the player diagnosed with the virus will be isolated for seven days, such as different teams have done so during the pandemic.

In addition, the club reported that the player, whose name was not revealed, is asymptomatic and will undergo further tests in the coming days to find out the evolution of the disease and to be able to discharge him.

The Premier League reported the detection of a case of COVID-19 during tests carried out in our Training Center. According to the protocol, that person will remain isolated for 7 days. We will continue to abide by measures to maintain safety on the Hotspur Way. pic.twitter.com/HLV9aKOOLP – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) June 3, 2020

The Premier League will resume competitions on June 17, so far 5,075 tests have been carried out for coronavirus and 13 people have tested positive for the result.

