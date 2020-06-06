Four televisions without rights, eight photographers, five radios and six written press editors will be the only ones who will be able to enter football stadiums on the return leg of the League in Spain’s First and Second for the final stretch of the season, as reported this Friday. LaLiga with its official protocol.

Apart from the media, the protocol establishes that apart from the players, the technical staff of the teams and the referees, only two directors of communication, four people from the club’s media, four from television or the club’s production company may be in the stadiums. six security, four media assistance and one LaLiga assistance. In total, 44 people.

The document stresses that “in the facilities where the competition takes place, the prevention and protection measures established by the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council will be followed, in any case.”

The accreditation department of LaLiga will be in charge of compiling the accreditation requests of the different media, in the usual way, through the accreditation portal, and will send the corresponding list to the LaLiga Security department and the local club.

“The competent services of the communication companies must accredit the APT status to enter the stadiums of all the media employees who intend to go to the stadiums, providing documentation within the same deadlines as the rest of the companies,” states the text.

In order to receive the accreditation, the “six entry requirements” included in the general protocol must be met, such as “proving identity, having a document that is suitable for entering the stadium, taking the temperature before entering it, carrying gloves and mask and wash your hands with hydrogel. ”

The protocol specifies that with “the disinfection of the stadium, the transit areas of the media employees will be delimited and the fixed work places will be marked with the stickers made for this purpose.”

There will be two inspections of these areas. The first, during the general requisition of the stadium, will be done “with the collaboration of the Police, marking the inspected areas; and the second, in the general inspection of the stadium, which will be carried out by the match director before the disinfection and closing of the same, 24 hours before the start of the same “.

Media employees must leave the premises at the end of the match, for the next ten minutes after the end of the match. Among the four television operators without rights, the specific protocol that one will be RTVE, while among the eight photographers the ANIGP association will determine the media that will enter the stadium, one of them being from the . Agency.

In the case of radios there will be a maximum of five, being a National Radio of Spain, another three at the national level, both general and sports, and one at the regional or local level. For the written press, it will be the Sports Press Association who will determine the six media that enter each meeting. At the end of the matches there will be a telematic press conference.