Coronavirus today. Mexico registers 1,578 new cases of covid-19

In Mexico, deaths from covid-19 rose to 231,187 due to the occurrence of 36 deaths.

The accumulated confirmed cases increased to 2,477,283 due to the report of 1,578 new infections.

There are 27 thousand 514 active cases and one million 971 thousand 470 people who have recovered from the disease.

Nationally, the occupancy in general beds is 16 percent and in beds with a fan it is 14 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported that as of June 19, a total of 40 million 031 thousand 327 doses have been applied against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were administered to 27 million 753 thousand 807 people, which is equivalent to 31 per percent of all adults in the country.

Currently, 16 million 526 thousand 469 people already have the complete vaccination scheme and 11 million 227 thousand 338 have a half scheme.

The three entities with the highest number of vaccinated adults are Mexico City, Baja California and Zacatecas.

From December 23 to June 20, our country has received 49 million 066 thousand 815 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

