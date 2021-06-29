Coronavirus today Mexico. Kindergarten is closed in Cuernavaca, Morelos, due to a positive case of covid

MORELOS

The Government of Morelos, through the secretariats of Health and Education, as well as the Institute of Basic Education of the State of Morelos (IEBEM), reported the closure of a private kindergarten after registering a positive case of covid-19 in a student.

Derived from the case study carried out by the epidemiology area of ​​Health Services of Morelos (SSM) on a minor and his family, given the suspicion of COVID-19 and which led to the suspension of face-to-face classes in a private school in Cuernavaca, the SSM brigade reported that the child was positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ”the government explained.

Personnel from the epidemiology area of ​​the SSM explained that a relative of the preschool student traveled abroad and days after returning to the entity presented symptoms related to covid-19, confirmed through a PCR test.

Meanwhile, following the health protocol, the family decided to carry out tests in a private laboratory, resulting in the infant being positive for COVID-19, without registering symptoms and during the last days, his health is stable.

With regard to the minor’s contacts, four teachers have been tested in the SSM units, of which three have been negative and one person has yet to know their status.

So far, they have not presented symptoms compatible with COVID-19, and the brigades will remain under surveillance during the 14 days of observation for follow-up and medical attention if required, “he said.

The Ministry of Health and SSM work in a coordinated manner with the educational authorities, following up on the Pilot Program for the Return to Safe Face-to-Face Classes, taking as a priority the health of students, parents and educational personnel.

They reiterated that surveillance and communication are maintained in order to immediately attend to the needs of the school community, as well as the implementation of state and federal protocols with opportunity.

The health institution asked the general population to maintain hygiene actions and to implement the elements of the Health Shield at all times; in case of presenting symptoms, they can enter the platform saludparatodos.ssm.gob.mx

jcs