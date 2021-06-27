Coronavirus today Mexico. IMSS will convert two hospitals into BCS to treat covid

BAJA CALIFORNIA SOUTH

Due to the high demand for hospital spaces in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, the IMSS made the decision to convert two hospitals for the exclusive care of covid-19 patients.

During a work tour around the state, the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, pointed out that this Hospital Reconversion Plan was reviewed, in which the enabling of vehicular parking is considered as a Temporary Expansion Hospital in Los Cabos, to face the health emergency of covid-19 in the entity.

Accompanied by the representative of the IMSS in Baja California Sur, Dr. José Luis Ahuja Navarro, the general director of Social Security toured the parking lot of the General Hospital of Subzone with Family Medicine (HGSZ / MF) No. 26, in Los Cabos, where the Temporary Expansion Hospital with 30 beds for the care of patients with coronavirus.

As part of the Hospital Reconversion Plan in Baja California Sur, the IMSS is also working on the fitting out of a Temporary Expansion Hospital in the parking lot of the Family Medicine Unit with Outpatient Unit No. 34 in La Paz.

It is projected that this infrastructure will be available in a record time of 21 to 25 days, with the aim of complying with the policy of zero rejections for patients with covid-19 and providing quality care and warmth.

Additionally, the head of the IMSS announced that the following week the vaccination campaign will begin for the sector of the population aged 30 to 39 years, for which he held a meeting with those in charge of immunization, in order to refine details.

Zoé Robledo invited South Californians not to lower their guard to cut the chain of contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and redouble safety and hygiene measures: frequent hand washing with soap and water, or the use of alcohol gel to 70 percent, correct use of face masks.

