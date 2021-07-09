Coronavirus today Mexico. Covid increases in Guerrero, infections are occurring in people under 40 years of age

WARRIOR

In the state of Guerrero, the contagion of covid-19 is increasing, in the last 24 hours 234 new cases have been reported, 94 hospitalized patients, of which 16 are intubated in critical condition, informed the Secretary of Health of Guerrero, Carlos from the Peña Pintos.

According to the health statistics of the state, there are 611 active cases in 10 municipalities of the state, an average of 2.4 deaths per day is reported and the percentage of hospital occupancy is 16%. Now the infections are occurring among people under 40 years of age.

Despite the fact that Guerrero is on a green traffic light, hotel occupancy is maximum with 70%; religious celebrations, open bars in bars and restaurants are still prohibited; and bars that operate indoors cannot open.

Given the arrival of thousands of tourists for the summer holidays, there is fear that there will be an upturn in infections in tourist cities such as Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco.

According to state authorities, for the next holiday season, which begins on Monday, the arrival of one million visitors is expected.

jcs