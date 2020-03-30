This Tuesday, March 31, ends the month, which began with great concern in several countries about the coronavirus and which finally left a great absence of parties that were going to take place, for this very reason.

None of the leagues in the world was spared, although some took longer than others to stop their activities, according to the current situation in the country regarding covid-19.

March 15:

Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United, Premier League

Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid, League of Spain

March 16:

Everton FC – Liverpool FC, Premier League

March 17:

Manchester City – Real Madrid, Champions League round of 16

Juventus – Olympique Lyon, round of 16 Champions League

March 18:

Bayern München – Chelsea FC, Champions League round of 16

FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli, Champions League round of 16

March 21:

Chelsea FC – Manchester City, Premier League

Real Madrid – Valencia CF, Spanish League

Santa Fe – Millionaires, Colombian League

March 26:

Uruguay – Chile, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

Paraguay – Peru, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

Argentina – Ecuador, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

March 27:

Colombia – Venezuela, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

March 28:



Brazil – Bolivia, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

March 31:

Bolivia – Argentina, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

Chile – Colombia, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

Ecuador – Uruguay, Qatar 2022 Qualifying

