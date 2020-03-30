This Tuesday, March 31, ends the month, which began with great concern in several countries about the coronavirus and which finally left a great absence of parties that were going to take place, for this very reason.
None of the leagues in the world was spared, although some took longer than others to stop their activities, according to the current situation in the country regarding covid-19.
March 15:
Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United, Premier League
Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid, League of Spain
March 16:
Everton FC – Liverpool FC, Premier League
March 17:
Manchester City – Real Madrid, Champions League round of 16
Juventus – Olympique Lyon, round of 16 Champions League
March 18:
Bayern München – Chelsea FC, Champions League round of 16
FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli, Champions League round of 16
March 21:
Chelsea FC – Manchester City, Premier League
Real Madrid – Valencia CF, Spanish League
Santa Fe – Millionaires, Colombian League
March 26:
Uruguay – Chile, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Paraguay – Peru, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Argentina – Ecuador, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
March 27:
Colombia – Venezuela, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
March 28:
Brazil – Bolivia, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
March 31:
Bolivia – Argentina, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Chile – Colombia, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Ecuador – Uruguay, Qatar 2022 Qualifying
.