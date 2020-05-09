Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said this Friday that they are “adapting to the new rules so that everything goes in the best way” and wished they had enough time to train as a group, because “the longer they are” together, the more normality “will give” to the competition and to the mentality of the player “.

After the first day of individual work, after medical tests and in accordance with the protocols established by LaLiga, Lopetegui told Sevilla radio that, after almost two months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have returned to activity ” excited “,” even in a strange way “.

He explained that, with the staggered arrival of the squad and nine players between two fields and two goalkeepers in another, this first contact with the grass “is an advance on what they did at home and they are sensations more similar to those of a footballer, although still they are far away, because all that will not recover until a collective work can be done. ”

“We are looking for a gradual adaptation to a new reality. That adaptation be as natural as possible” to avoid physical problems, stressed the Basque coach, who stressed that they are “limited in physical therapy treatments, which is essential in a preseason.”

He stressed that, therefore, “all of this must be reconciled while being close to the sensations, with adequate, equitable and progressive work,” adding that the footballer will gain confidence as they advance in this protocol for training. Lopetegui indicated that “the players are people and are not strangers to the social reality”, adding that “soccer is a contact sport and there is always a risk”, although they “know that they are well protected”.

He asserted that “above fears are ambition and desire” and that “little by little all this will grow and improve”, and also referred to the improvement in the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, although advocated not to lose perspective.

“On March 11 in Madrid there were 190 dead and we have become used to the fact that there is more than one ’11-M ‘a day. I would not stray from what is happening, but within that situation there is room for hope. They are improving the data, but we have to speak with great sadness that there is only one death. The risks are being minimized in all professions and we have to give our best, “said the Sevilla coach.

