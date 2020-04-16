Gas station chains have indicated that if the situation continues, they could replicate what they do in Guatemala and only open during certain hours.

Between March 21 and 27, the demand for gasoline in the country fell by 13.5 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Energy (Sener); however, as the contingency of COVID-19 has advanced, the gas stations assure that the drop has reached 60 percent on average nationwide.

According to Sener information, in the 13th week of the year, gasoline demand was 701 thousand barrels per day, which meant 110 thousand barrels less than the same period in 2019, equivalent to 13.5 percent.

The agency’s data indicates that the drop with respect to the demand of a previous week was 96 thousand barrels per day, that is, 12 percent less, since from March 14 to 20 it was 797 thousand barrels per day.

However, the National Organization of Petroleum Vendors (Onexpo) indicates that the national average reduction in the demand for gasoline is 60 percent, while that of diesel decreased by 35 percent.

The agency notes that from March 23 to April 1, the decline in demand has remained on a curve that took it from 5.0 to 40 percent on average in the country, registered in the five areas or regions in which the market.

However, Onexpo adds that from April 2 to date, the sales reduction even reaches 70 percent in several metropolitan squares, in which the mobility of people and cargo transport has been reduced.

Meanwhile in areas of high agricultural production, the gas station association reports that the reduction is much less and estimated at 30 percent, because diesel is still essential for machinery and product transport.

Sener details that until March 27, gasoline production in Mexico reached 241 thousand barrels per day on average, while imports were 640 thousand barrels per day in this period.

In this regard, the CEO of the Fullgas gas station chain, Sebastián Figueroa, told Notimex that his veins have dropped the average by 40 percent, especially in the capitals, since in Valle de México the drop goes from 40 to 45 percent, and in more rural areas 30 percent .

In an interview, the businessman explained that the sales to register in the middle of the coronavirus contingency allow them to “get tables with the costs”, so they have managed to keep the jobs.

According to the CEO of the company, although at this time its service stations continue to operate normally, if the situation continues they could replicate what they do in Guatemala and only open during certain hours, which would decrease costs.

In addition, he pointed out that they bought sanitation machines, which happen every two days or sometimes daily, which clean the office area, as well as the purchase of antibacterial gel and soaps, so that their workers wash their hands continuously. (Notimex)