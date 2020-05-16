© JUANA LA LOCA. All rights reserved

Viral series web poster

Three brothers from San Fernando (Cádiz), Rocío, Jesús and Angie Cortejosa, have developed a web series called Viral, which will be released at the end of this month of May and which tells about the psychological consequences that confinement can have.

SAN FERNANDO (CÁDIZ), 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

As pointed out to Europa Press by Angie Cortejosa, director of the Juana la Loca school of performing arts, the family business in which each of these three brothers performs a different job, she has been the precursor of this initiative and who is in charge of write the script. For his part, Jesus makes the technical adaptation and turns it into a plan, while Rocío is in charge of the distribution and dissemination of the project.

“With the confinement, all the activities that we were planning and all the performances that we had became stagnant,” said the writer of the series. Thus, given the stoppage of the activity, they had to consider “what to do to continue growing and continue training”.

Initially, the school began with online classes “so that the students did not fall into oblivion, to continue with the contact and with the courses.” “Not all the students stayed but a smaller group stayed and I decided to do this idea with them,” he specified.

In this way, with this group of 16 people, between 14 and 40 years old, approximately, the web series began to be recorded, something that had never been done before at school. “On April 8 I proposed it, I started with the creation of the story, we put together the trailer, while we were starting with the chapters, and on April 25 we released it,” Angie has detailed.

The production of the series is carried out through a program with which Jesus manages the computer and the previously connected camera of each of the actors from his home. “The person is moving the camera and we are seeing the plans, through video calls, something that at first seemed like a world to us but with time we are taking it easy,” said the director of the school.

Regarding the theme, Angie explained that the series is based on “those people who can reach their limits mentally simply due to not having the freedom they had three months ago.” “There are people who will be carrying it well and others who if you put a little fiction into it can be a disaster. If you lock them up for so long and they don’t have an exit limit, mentally they don’t get along well,” he said.

With 14 hours of work per day, the school has already produced four chapters of this web series that it hopes to see the light from May 30 through YouTube. However, after the success of the trailer with more than 2,500 views, as confirmed by the director of the school, there is a local television station interested in broadcasting the series.