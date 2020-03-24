Coronavirus threatens the rich and the poor in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The new coronavirus continued to spread Tuesday to some of the most vulnerable nations in the Middle East, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that a lack of medical supplies in Iraq, Sudan and Yemen could provoke a rise in prices.

Around 30,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been confirmed across the region, mostly in Iran, the country hardest hit. Although most of those infected do recover, the drop in oil prices puts additional pressure on even the wealthiest nations in the area.

The IMF, which traditionally urges governments to adopt austerity measures, called on those in the region to offer temporary tax breaks and cash transfers.

“Given the large number of people employed in the service sector, there will be broad repercussions if unemployment goes up and wages and remittances go down,” IMF Director for the Middle East Jihad Azour said in a statement.

In Egypt, travel cancellations reached 80%, and the retail and hotel sectors have also been affected in nations such as the United Arab Emirates, where tourism is a mainstay of its economy, the IMF said.

The arrival of the pandemic in Syria, which reported one case, as well as the Gaza Strip, raised concerns about its possible expansion to the region’s most vulnerable areas. Libya and Yemen, devastated by the war and have not yet reported infections, are also of concern.

The worst affected nation is Iran, where authorities confirmed another 127 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to more than 1,800 by 23,000 positives. Among the deceased was the mother-in-law of the supreme leader’s son Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the state news agency IRNA said.

Associated Press journalists Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.