Áñez orders an audit of “all” the purchases that Health has made

MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The persons accused in the framework of the investigation of the alleged extra cost with which the Bolivian Government acquired a batch of 170 respirators from a Spanish company have held former Health Minister Marcelo Navajas responsible for giving “orders” for “certain acts” in the purchasing process.

This was reported by the departmental prosecutor of La Paz, Marco Antonio Cossío, who added that Navajas instructed direct contact with the Bolivian consul in Barcelona, ​​Alberto Pareja.

“The indications that have been found (against Navajas) are the statements of the now accused, they have established that he gave orders for certain acts to be carried out and that he even told one of them to connect directly with the consul in Barcelona to object of being able to make negotiations, when we know that the correct way is the Ministry of Foreign “, explained Cossío, has transferred the local newspaper ‘La Razón’.

The general director of the Agency for Health Infrastructure and Medical Equipment (AISEM), Geovanni Pacheco, the general director of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Valenzuela, and two other lower-ranking officials are the four people accused of the crimes of contracts harmful to the State, misappropriation of funds, breach of duties and economic damage. In addition, two advisers to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which endorsed the purchase, have also been detained.

Thus, the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the pertinent procedures so that Pareja returns to the Andean nation to give a statement.

Likewise, the La Paz prosecutor, who has specified that Navajas is still declaring and that “once it is over” his “formal complaint” will be carried out, has communicated that ten other people will be called to testify in the framework of the investigation, between which are the ex- minister of Health Aníbal Cruz and the ambassador of Science and Technology, Mohammed Mostajo.

The Prosecutor’s Office had already announced the creation of a commission in La Paz to investigate the acquisition of the 170 respirators for which the Government paid more than $ 27,000 to the Spanish company GPA Innova when its market price would be about $ 7,000.

In this sense, a report echoed by the Bolivian press warns that the respirators in question did not meet the technical specifications of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The document, addressed to Pacheco, is signed by AISEM official Ana Fernanda Espinoza. However, Pacheco signed the contract with the company IME Consulting – based in Bilbao – and Navajas ratified it, so the purchase could continue.

So far, the Bolivian government has asked that the matter be taken to the bottom and has assured that the person in charge “is going to pay for it.” For its part, the IDB has held the Bolivian government responsible for the purchase and has announced the opening of an investigation.

PURCHASE AUDIT

On the other hand, the self-proclaimed interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, has ordered this Wednesday an audit of “all” the purchases that have been made in the field of Health in Bolivia since she took office in November 2019.

“As president, I have instructed an audit of all the purchases that have been made in Health throughout my administration and since the creation of the AISEM,” Áñez said in a message published on his Twitter account.

The AISEM, created in August 2017 under the tutelage of the Bolivian Ministry of Health, has the objective of “executing programs and / or projects of Hospital Health Establishments and Fourth Level Institutes of Health, within the framework of the powers granted to the Ministry of Health, “according to its website.

This Wednesday, Bolivia registered its highest peak of new infections of coronavirus, a total of 438. Thus, the global balance of infected in the Andean nation amounts to 4,919, including 199 deaths.