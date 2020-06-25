The Ministry of Labor has already drafted the draft law that will regulate teleworking, labor modality that has been notably increased in Spain as a result of the appearance of the coronavirus pandemic. The newspaper El País has had access to the document, which must now be negotiated with the social partners and approved by the Council of Ministers, In addition to being dealt with in Congress and the Senate, it specifies that all of the employee’s expenses must be borne by the companies.

The text establishes the differences between teleworking and remote work. While the first is carried out “through the exclusive or prevalent use of computer, telematic and telecommunication means and systems”, remote work is carried out in the place chosen by the worker during the entire day or part of it.

According to the information published by El País, The most relevant sections of the document in which the Government has worked are the following:

-Voluntary nature: remote work is not compulsory for the worker, who can decide voluntarily if he carries out his professional work in this way. Likewise, the agreement between it and the company must be set in writing. This document will have to include the worker’s schedule and other aspects such as the inventory of the material that will be used as a “compensation mechanism for all direct and indirect expenses”.

-Modification of hours: the employee will have the option of “altering the established service provision hours, respecting the regulations on work and rest time”. However, the agreement between the parties will determine “the times of mandatory absolute availability or the limits that could have been established in this regard.”

-Right to disconnect: companies will be obliged to guarantee “the times of mandatory absolute availability or the limits that could have been established in this regard”. Furthermore, the collective agreements of the companies will have to establish measures to ensure compliance with the right to disconnect.

-Payment of costs: the worker will have “the right to full compensation for expenses” that are necessary for the performance of their professional activity. Likewise, it is established that remote work can in no case involve “direct or indirect costs related to the equipment, tools and means linked to the development of their work activity”.

-Extraordinary situations: The draft establishes that companies must promote the remote working modality in situations of force majeure “whenever it is technically and reasonably possible”, as has happened during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the document includes that, for extraordinary family reasons, specifically “family force majeure”, the employee may work remotely for 60% of their working day.

-Equal rights: The Ministry of Labor stresses the need to ensure that employees who carry out their work in person do not maintain the same rights as people who go to an office. Exactly, the document establishes that these workers “will not suffer prejudice in their working conditions, including remuneration, job stability and professional promotion.”