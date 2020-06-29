The coronavirus pandemic is still present and this does not allow it to drop its guard during the new normal. The authorities insist on the importance of early detection of new infections to avoid spreading the disease and to help achieve the objective, the effectiveness of using the technology will be gauged.

Thus, the Canary Island of La Gomera has become, since this week, the testing ground for an application whose function is to track possible cases of coronavirus infections. The app, called Radar Covid, will work on both the Android and iOS operating systems. The initial purpose of this experiment, as specified, is to evaluate technical aspects and experience of use of the citizen, in order to optimize the design of the application and its degree of confidence.

Contagion simulation

About 3,000 of the 22,000 inhabitants of La Gomera are expected to download the app to help check its effectiveness. Until next July 13, 300 technicians will freely circulate throughout this territory, pretending to be infected and using the application. These and citizens who have the app installed will exchange an encrypted code through bluetooth if at any time they meet and spend more than 15 minutes less than two meters away.

Some time later, these 300 technicians will stop circulating in order to simulate that they have been quarantined after contracting the disease. From that moment, people who have been close to them will be notified of it through the application. In this way, the test will be used to calibrate the algorithm of the app in order to guarantee the veracity of the notifications.

Autonomy decision

Once the test carried out in La Gomera is finished, the results will be evaluated before determining if the use of the application extends to the entire country. The last word on this will be the autonomous communities, since the final goal of the project is to incorporate the application into the health systems of each region. In any case, it is not expected that this system could be fully operational until after the summer.