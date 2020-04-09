More than 400 prisoners in Buenos Aires jails will go home to serve house arrest. It is that the Buenosairean Criminal Court of Cassation made this Wednesday a collective habeas corpus presented by the general defenders of all the districts of the province, as an extraordinary way of facing a sanitary and penitentiary emergency that is lived in the Buenosairean prisons, where today 50 thousand inmates live together.

However, the resolution could reach many more prisoners. Is that there are more than three thousand detainees considered “at risk” in Buenos Aires jails, stressed to Infobae the sources consulted. Pregnant women, people over 65 years old and people with different illnesses appear in this group.

The Buenosairean Cassation ruling, to which he agreed Infobae, ordered that house arrests be transformed into house arrest prisoners for minor crimes or who are in risk groups, pregnant women or mothers with minor children housed in the Penitentiary Units. The resolution would also reach prisoners “who are at risk but charged or convicted of committing serious crimes”, As analyzed in each case.

Cassation also entrusted “Judges of Guarantees, Correctional Judges and Criminal Courts with the ex officio evaluation of the preventive prisons of the accused at their disposal, considering for this purpose the interests of the victims, particularly in the processes for crimes against life , freedom, sexual integrity and those committed in a context of gender violence ”.

The provision also pointed to the enforcement judges who have available “convicted without a final sentence ”and those who have six months to obtain parole, in order to evaluate “the need to provide, in an extraordinary and unique way, house arrest, until reaching the term for obtaining better rights.” And once again, “the prohibition on keeping people over sixty-five years of age housed in police stations” was highlighted.

The Cassation resolution was signed by the judge Victor Violini, president of the court, although the magistrate himself clarified: “I have had previous communications with all my colleagues in the Criminal Cassation Court” and the resolution was taken by “majority of opinions”.

Prior to his decision, the judge listened to the defense attorney’s proposals through a videoconference. Mario Coriolano; the general defender of Mar del Plata, Cecilia Boeri; the attorney general, Carlos Altuve; the undersecretary of Criminal Policy of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice, Lisandro Pellegrini; and Darío Ruiz, from the Ministry of Security.

In the resolution, there were direct questions to the chief of Buenos Aires prosecutors, Julio Conte Grand, whom he accused of prison overcrowding.

“As a mere personal appreciation, I am obliged to observe that the Attorney General of the Province of Buenos Aires, Dr. Julio Marcelo Conte Grand, who now appears to be a kind of hero or media leader in the midst of the decreed pandemic , has been, in the past four years, the originator of instructions (never resisted by some defenders who are now appealing) that caused the proliferation of requests for pre-trial detention (maintained by means of resources) and collaborated substantially with the overcrowding of prisoners and the prevailing overcrowding situation, which only now, in the critical circumstance of the decreed world pandemic, seems to be reversed through Resolution No. 158/20, oscillating between Torquemada and Mandela ”, he shot

As they pointed out to Infobae the sources consulted, the habeas corpus would reach 420 people for minor crimes, that are part of the risk group. That would imply that it reaches one percent of the prison population, which today is around 50 thousand inmates distributed in 63 penitentiary units. The superpolation in the penalties of Buenos Aires reaches 27,550 internal, that is to say more than double what is established.

But there is a highly vulnerable population of 3,182 inmates and inmates who are in a very high risk situation. and that they can be victims of coronavirus due to a decrease in the immune system. According to the sources consulted, these are inmates who have HIV (476 people), tuberculosis (233), diabetes (809) and respiratory diseases, pneumonia, dialysis and oncology (90), added the sources.

In addition, reports indicate that there are 644 detainees over the age of 65, 58 women prisoners with their babies and 20 pregnant.

Habeas corpus. The habeas corpus proposal warned “the illegality and unconstitutionality of the conditions in which the confinements are carried out, by way of preventive detention or punishment.” The “overcrowding and incapacitation conditions of the penitentiary and police units” were promptly denounced, to which was now added “the emergency situation caused by the pandemic caused by the COVID 19 virus”.

The defenders stressed that “overcrowding prevents keeping the minimum required interpersonal distances; that the physical conditions of the inmates in general place them in a contagious situation ”and that the structural deficiencies of the buildings“ hinder efforts to put them in minimum conditions of habitability and hygiene ”. But in addition, they said, “the medical facilities in the police and the Penitentiary Service units are ‘decimated’ and it is not foreseeable that they can be improved in this emergency, taking into account the demand of the population and the priorities that must necessarily be given.” In addition, they remarked, “the police and the Penitentiary Service agents are also not oblivious to this same vulnerability.”

For the defenders, “the extreme measures that are being adopted worldwide must also be implemented in the prison environment, in order to prevent abrupt and unmanageable spikes of contagion and, as a consequence, the production of deaths from disease, riots, attempts leakage or other measures of force. “

“The speed of the pandemic and the circulation of the virus do not coincide with the times of some judicial decisions,” which is why new decisions are essential, but above all, most urgent, “they warned.

Failure. The arguments were endorsed by Judge Violini, who last week had already ordered that enable the entry of cell phones for inmates.

“The decreed pandemic and the need to safeguard legal assets, life and security, coupled with the fact that the public and notorious overcrowding in the Province’s Penitentiary Units and Police Stations (which prevents the people housed from maintaining the recommended distances from each other to avoid contagion), lead me to consider it prudent to make use of the different lists provided by the Ministries of Justice and Human Rights and Security, both from the Province of Buenos Aires, in order to comply with the Recommendations of International Organizations and with the aim of decongesting the detention centers, ”he said.

With this basic premise, Violini ordered that the evaluation of house arrest should be arranged to:

– “People who, according to these lists and the updates that are added, are at risk due to age or pre-existing pathologies, as well as pregnant women or mothers staying with their children in the Penitentiary Units, and who they are convicted or charged in relation to minor crimes. ”

– “People who are at risk, but accused or condemned for the commission of serious crimes, always in accordance with the lists provided and the updates that are provided.” There, “the seriousness of the crime should be considered, not just the criminal scale involved or the penalty imposed by a condemnatory sentence even if it is not final ”,“ the protected legal asset (prioritizing that relating to life), the method of execution, the commissioning means (especially if they are highly harmful), the situation or quality of the victim and the possibility of establishing a domicile in a different place from the residence of the victim, or if gender-based violence has mediated. ”In this way, the benefit does not reach detainees for rape, homicide, aggravated robbery and gender-based violence.

– Those convicted without a final sentence when they lack six months to obtain assisted or conditional release, as assessed by the enforcement judge

Thus, the lists of the people who are in that situation will be sent to the penal chambers of each jurisdiction so that each judge signs the prison report.