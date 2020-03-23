Coronavirus: they surprised a Chilean deputy walking along the beaches of Reñaca, despite the quarantine decreed by the Government

Despite the quarantine decreed by President Sebastián Piñera for the advance of the coronavirus, this Saturday the Chilean deputy Osvaldo Urrutia, from the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, was caught walking with his wife along the beaches of Reñaca, in Viña del Mar.

The 68-year-old parliamentarian from the Valparaíso region – an age in the risk group – was captured by CHV Noticias cameras.

When approached by the press, and in a clear contradiction with his actions, Urrutia indicated that in Chile “There is indeed a call to stay at home and not be in crowded places, with many people, and when they are, wear masks.”

However, he considered that “It is necessary to go out to a public place, like this one by the sea, where there is no crowding.”

Along these lines, the UDI deputy justified his actions by pointing out: “You see, there are very few people, almost nobody.” “We must maintain prudent distances, not get close to people, not be less than 1.20 meters to less than 1.50 meters, which is what is recommended.”

Despite his age, and the recommendations of the experts, Urrutia maintained that he was not at risk because he was in a place with a low concentration of people.

Yesterday, Saturday, when he went out for a walk in Reñaca, the congressman himself shared an image on his social networks using the hashtag #QuedateEnCasa, along with recommendations for the disease.

The Government of Chile decreed a curfew this Sunday from 10:00 pm tonight, after In the last 24 hours, 95 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the total number of infected to 632.

“The president has instructed as of today night a curfew throughout the national territory from 22.00 to 5.00 the next day. People have to be at home and in this way decrease social contacts, “announced the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich.

An 83-year-old woman with previous respiratory pathologies and from the commune of Renca, outside the capital, became the first person to die by COVID-19 in the country on Saturday, after being infected days earlier at a family reunion. .

The minister indicated in a press conference that there are 31 people hospitalized by the new coronavirus, 11 of them with mechanical ventilation, and announced a series of measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, such as travel ban on second homes and mandatory return to their main homes of all citizens from next Tuesday.

The country, which registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 3, has been under a state of emergency due to a catastrophe since Thursday, with classes suspended since Monday and borders, shopping centers, cinemas, restaurants and shops that they are not of first necessity closed.