The Andalusian School of Flamenco (EFA) carried out a project on Sunday called the “Great International Flamenco Festival in Solidarity” to benefit the Spanish Red Cross in the fight against COVID-19, in which 16 countries participated.

More than sixty venues at the Andalusian Flamenco School acted selflessly to “bring the joy of flamenco to a world in alarm”.

The event was broadcast free of charge on Sunday from 6:00 pm and lasted approximately six hours on the EFA Facebook page.

The Andalusian Flamenco School (EFA), a non-profit entity with official offices in a hundred cities in Spain and the world, has had a “sensational artistic cast that includes renowned dance masters from around the world”.

Those interested could send their donation through PayPal.

The Pinchco Flamenco portal echoes our INTERNATIONAL FLAMENCO SOLIDARIO FESTIVAL. Thank you! https://t.co/aPcne2gRk2 Via @PellizcFlamenco – Flamenco And School (@EFAndalucia) April 14, 2020

Luis Guillermo Cortés, President of the EFA, who has organized the project together with its directors Antonio El Tabanco, Pilar Villarreal and Rubén Calderón, states that “an organization like the EFA, which represents the flamenco and Spanish dance sectors, should lean on the shoulder before the serious pandemic that plagues the world.

“We have managed to unite to offer a performance of quality and excellence that projects flamenco’s commitment to this terrible crisis,” he adds.

Among the international representation, the EFA schools of Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, France, the United States, Japan, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, Italy, Belgium, Russia and the Philippines stand out.

.