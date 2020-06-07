Brazil, the second country most affected by the pandemic of coronavirus in the world today announced a change of methodology for counting contagions and deaths from the disease with the objective of avoid the “underreporting“ by which the last official balance considerably reduced the amount of both items, which aroused criticism from the opposition.

Specific, the last bulletin includes 164 deaths and 5974 new positives, a far cry from the 1005 deaths and 30,830 new cases reported last night and of the 1,492 deaths and 31,890 positives reported on Thursday, the Europa Press agency said.

President Jair Bolsonaro today justified the modificationsas well as the decision of disclose daily reports on Covid-19 after 22, when the TV Globo newscast, the most watched in the country, was finished.

“The Ministry of Health adapted the disclosure of data on cases and deaths related to Covid-19” and “throughout the fight against the disease, the collection of information evolved with training and laboratory servicesBolsonaro said on his Twitter profile.

The controversial president’s statement was released a day after he himself told journalists at the Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia, the official residence, that With the release of the newsletter after 10 pm, the Globo network television newscaster, the most watched in the country, would no longer be “Funeral TV”.

With the change, the station has been forced to interrupt at any time the transmission of the soap opera at 9pm to enter with an informative flash on the daily balance of the disease that reaches more than 645,000 confirmed cases and 35,000 deaths, according to the registry that is now intended to be unsubscribed.

Globo spoke in a statement and stated that “the public will know how to judge if the government acted well before or if it does it now” and reiterated that despite the changes it will continue to report the independent balance of the time of its official publication.

The confrontation between Globo and Bolsonaro, who does not miss an opportunity to attack the powerful communications empire that he blames for misrepresenting information from his government, transcended the streets and on several occasions supporters of the president interrupted live broadcasts and insulted reporters.

In the early days of the pandemic, the then Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who came out of office due to differences with Bolsonaro, presented a balance at 17, and in his absence he was replaced by one or more of the senior members of the cabinet.

After Mandetta’s departure, his substitute, Nelson Teich, who also resigned from office, went on to delegate press conferences to more technical cadres in his own portfolio, and with the current minister, General Eduardo Pazuello, disclosure was limited to internet publications at 19.

In your message this Saturday, Bolsonaro added that the changes allow “to accompany reality and define adequate strategies for caring for the population”, with a “curve of cases and situations” more “precise” in the “most critical scenarios”, through “frame reversal and preparation”, the . news agency reproduced.

With an advance disclosure, which results in “accumulating data” for the following day, “it can be stopped indicating that a greater portion is no longer with the disease and that does not portray the moment of the country” and therefore “other actions are underway to improve case notification and diagnostic confirmation,” he stressed.

The most recent bulletin stopped issuing some data and the site of the Ministry of Health with the complete information available was off Saturday.

In a social network, Supreme Court magistrate Gilmar Mendes pointed out that the data of the Ministry of Health “must be open to the public, to managers and, therefore, to the press in a consistent and orderly manner.”

The Brazilian Press Association (ABI, for its acronym in Portuguese) reported, in turn, that “while the number of dead and contaminated reaches record levels in the country, devastating the lives of thousands of Brazilians, the government of Jair Bolsonaro chooses for hindering access to information on the progress of the virus. “

The change in the count of cases and deaths affected the world record made by the American Johns Hopkins University, which until tonight had removed Brazil and its data from its website.

This caused the number of deaths around the world to vary, which in a matter of hours was going to exceed 400,000 and now that number fell to just over 362,000.