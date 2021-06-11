Coronavirus There are three students who test positive for covid in CDMX | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY.- There are already three minors who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after returning to face-to-face classes on June 7.

This Thursday, one more case was confirmed in a public school of the Gustavo A Madero mayor’s office, which is added to that of a teenager in a secondary school in Tláhuac and another from a private school in Mixcoac.

According to the Secretary of Health of Mexico City, Oliva López in all cases, minors and their families already receive medical attention while the educational communities of each campus, which closed their doors, are given guidance .

Yes there are three, two from public schools and a child from private school, they are confirmed and the epidemiological study is being carried out, the siege, the monitoring, the tests and the school communities are voluntarily deciding to continue online “.

