The deaths caused by the outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged in December in Wuhan, central China, and quickly spread around the world this Friday they exceeded the threshold of 100,000, according to the monitoring carried out by Johns Hopkins University.

At the moment they have been accounted 100,376 deaths, with 1,631,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease that causes this new coronavirus, and 365,722 recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The daily growth registered this Friday around the world was pushed by the 980 deaths reported by the UK, its worst balance since the start of the pandemic. The country accumulates a total of 8,958 deaths and the authorities expect the situation to worsen before improving.

Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, reported this Friday 570 deaths, well below the almost 1,000 daily in previous weeks, and accumulates in total 18,849 deceased, currently the highest balance among the 185 countries affected by the pandemic.

The drop in deaths and infections has generated hope in the authorities that Italy has already passed its worst moment and is reducing cases.

Meanwhile, the growth of contagions and deaths is not showing signs of retreat in the United States, With 473,093 confirmed cases, it is the country most affected by the pandemic in the world, according to official data from the different countries.

There too 17,863 deaths have been recorded, a figure second only to Italy, and authorities believe they have not yet reached their peak.

SARS-Cov-2 is a new strain of coronavirus, similar to the one that caused the outbreaks of MERS in 2012 and SARS in 2003, which It emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan City, central China. The first human infections are believed to have taken place in a market selling exotic animal meats, the first carriers.

COVID-19, the disease that causes SARS-Cov-2, It shares some symptoms with the flu, can cause pneumonia and other respiratory problems in its most serious conditions, and is highly contagious. So far his mortality has been observed around 3-4%, Although many studies are still missing and different countries have reported percentages that are much lower or much higher than this threshold.

There is relative consensus, however, that has a tendency to cause more severe conditions, and potentially death, in the elderly and in those with pre-existing medical problems, especially diabetes, hypertension and respiratory difficulties, among others.

After its appearance in Wuhan, the new coronavirus quickly began to spread worldwide, hitting hard first in Iran, then in Italy and the rest of Europe, and finally in the United States.

Africa is, at the moment, one of the least affected continents, as well as, in relative terms, Latin America, although confirmed cases and deaths there are also growing rapidly.

In consequence of the pandemic the vast majority of countries in the world have ordered or recommended measures of social isolation, reduction of physical contact and strengthening of hygiene to combat its expansion. In many cases, selective quarantines have also been decreed, targeting people at risk or travelers from infected countries, or universal and mandatory, ordering all people to stay at home.

In this way, it has been successful in reducing the speed of infections, although serious concerns have also been raised about the economic impact of these quarantines, that affect the demand for all kinds of goods and services and the work sources of millions of people.