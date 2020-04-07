The agency warns that about 1.250 million people who work in economic sectors considered as high risk can suffer “drastic and devastating.”

The coronavirus pandemic Covid-19 is “the worst world crisis since World War II”, near 1,250 million people Those who work in economic sectors considered as high risk may suffer “drastic and devastating” layoffs and cut wages or hours of work, according to a report by the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Globally, the Covid-19 crisis is expected to 6.7 percent of work hours disappear in the second quarter of 2020, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers, is noted in the document.

Large-scale cuts are expected in the Arab States (8.1 percent, equivalent to 5 million full-time workers), in Europe (7.8 percent, or 12 million workers) and in Asia and the Pacific (7.2 percent, 125 million workers).

ILO foresees huge losses in different income groups, particularly in upper middle-income countries (7 percent or 100 million full-time workers).

This far outweighs the effects of the 2008-2009 financial crisis; and the sectors most exposed to risk include lodging and restaurant services, manufacturing, retail, and business and administrative activities.

At the regional level, the proportion of workers in these “at risk” sectors varies from 43 percent in the Americas to 26 percent in Africa.

“Some regions, Africa in particular, have higher levels of informality, which together with the lack of social protection, high population density and weak capacity, pose serious health and economic challenges to governments, ”the report warns.

Globally, two billion people work in the informal sector (the majority in emerging and developing economies) and are at particular risk.

Solution will depend on the political measures that will be adopted

In its report on the matter, the ILO states that the possible increase in global unemployment during 2020 will depend considerably on future developments and the political measures that will be taken. There is a high risk that, by the end of the year, the figure will be significantly higher than the initial ILO forecast, which was 25 million unemployed.

“Workers and companies face catastrophe, both in developed and developing economies… We have to act quickly, decisively and in coordination. Correct and urgent measures could make the difference between survival and collapse, “said Guy Ryder, the ILO director in the introduction to the report.

More than four out of five people (81 percent) of the 3.3 billion that make up the global workforce are being affected by closures total or partial of your workplace.

The ILO chief added that large-scale, integrated policy measures need to be taken, focusing on four pillars: supporting business, employment and income; stimulate the economy and jobs; protect workers in the workplace; and use social dialogue between governments, workers and employers to find solutions.

“This is the greatest test for international cooperation in more than 75 years. If a country fails, then we all fail. We must seek solutions that help all segments of our global society, in particular the most vulnerable and the least likely to fend for themselvesRyder expressed. (Ntx.)