Naples was proclaimed this Wednesday champion of the Italian Cup after beating Juventus on penalties and as soon as the final was over, madness broke out in the streets of the southern Italian city. Neapolitan fans celebrated their team’s victory in style against one of his great rivals and, of course, the prevention and distance measures established to stop the expansion of the coronavirus were not respected.

The images speak for themselves. The concentration of fans was massive, fireworks were launched and all kinds of chants were sung. It is estimated that at midnight there were some 5,000 Naples fans in the Plaza Trieste and Trento of the city, where even many bathed in the Fuente del Carciofo.

“It is miserable,” says the WHO

The night was long and the coronavirus moved to a second or even third plane. But the reactions of the health authorities were swift. The deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ranieri Guerra, has censored the attitude of Neapolitan fans. “It is miserable, it hurts to see these images,” he said. “Wretches”, has launched an angry War.

The WHO representative recalled that “The problem (of the pandemic) is still there and we cannot allow it at this time.” “The virus continues to circulate,” he added, stressing that a second wave of infections is not ruled out anywhere in the world, including Italy, the first European country to suffer from the coronavirus. “Fortunately it happened in Campania”, Ranieri Guerra said, region of southern Italy that has taken very restrictive measures during the pandemic and the incidence for this reason has been much lower than in other areas of the Italian country.

Series A returns this weekend

Italy adds 237,828 confirmed cases and 34,448 deaths so far. As in other countries, football is back, although it has been done behind closed doors. First, the Italian Cup has ended and Series A resumes from Saturday.