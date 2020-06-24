Anna Planas, biologist at the Institute of Biomedical Research of Barcelona, Maria Montoya, Immunologist specializing in viral infections at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center, Charles Briones, virologist and scientific promoter of the Astrobiology Center, and Xabier Urra, a neurology specialist at the Hospital Clínic, participated in a webinar aimed at knowing if high temperatures could be allies against COVID-19.

The meeting, developed electronically under the title ‘Summer is here, is the pandemic over? ‘, confirmed that heat can be a small ally in battle. For Urra, “pI hate to be that it helps in part. We can think that summer conditions can help reduce the intensity of the pandemic. Even if this virus is very infectious and causes small outbreaks despite being in the summer. “

Therefore, “heat, humidity and solar radiation can help reduce the effects of the pandemic, as several studies affirm, that have simulated solar radiation and prove that most of the virus is deactivated. “

Change of habits

In the same line it was manifested Briones: “It is just as infectious. Habits have now been changed, we live longer outside the home and we have learned to wear the mask and wash our hands, so we’re going to have fewer transmissions, but not because of the virus itself. “

He also denied that it is now less lethal: “There is no evidence that there are different strains despite what has been said, neither more virulent, nor less infectious. It is the same as there was in February, you have to take the same precaution and we cannot lower our guard. He is as ready to air as he was in February. ”

Back in Autumn

Despite the change in customs, Montoya wanted to remember that “it is more difficult to transmit it when we are away, but we have to remember that even so, there are foci. In autumn we will change our habits again, we will be more at home or in the office and the virus will be waiting. We have to follow and maintain what was learned during confinement, because we will probably need it in the fall. “

For his part, Planas wanted to appeal to the responsibility of society: “We quickly forget what happens and we quickly get back to normal. the message should be that we must not forget what has happened, that it has been very serious, and it is not over yet. “

Permanence of the virus

Despite the fact that the data in Spain has improved remarkably, Briones ensures that one should not trust: “The pandemic is here. The virus is here to stay, it will probably be for years, although we will know it better. You have to maintain the measures even if it is annoying, you have to have a lot of respect for the most sensitive people and be overly careful. “

System response

Montoya He offered details of how the organism works in the face of contagion: “The immune system is like an army, and before an infection different units are activated. When it malfunctions, we study which units don’t work and why. “

In addition Planas added that “the response to the virus depends on the viral load but also from other factors. Can be people’s own history, such as exposure to other viruses, or various genetic factors. “

Caution even with negative

In Montoya’s opinion, we should not trust ourselves even if we do the test and we are not infected: “The fact that we have tested negative in a PCR test does not mean that we are not going to be infected. We can catch it minutes later. It only tells you if at that particular moment you have the virus. So it is often used for people at risk or who have had contact. “

The vaccine

The experts too were asked about when the vaccine might be ready, although for Montoya there is still work ahead and there are added difficulties: “After getting a safe vaccine, we need a factory that produces it, and we don’t have many with that capacity. Is a important strategic problem that we must consider for future pandemics. “

Also, there are several factors to consider in order to create one: “In addition to the antibodies, there are other units of the immune system that are helpful in designing a vaccineWhat it does after all is teach the immune system to recognize the pathogen. So when he finds it, he no longer asks, he shoots directly. “