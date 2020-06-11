MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of El Salvador has closed this Wednesday the doors to the possibility that the Salvadoran Executive will impose more quarantines in the Central American country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the opinion of the CSJ, the Ministry of Health of El Salvador does not have the power to restrict the freedom of citizen movement and, according to the court, the Constitution does not allow it.

In addition, the magistrates have listed the measures that the Ministry of Health has taken without having powers to do so and that suspend the constitutional rights of citizens, such as taking to detention centers those who allegedly violate quarantine, prohibiting exits based on the document. identity, limit economic activities or suspend public transport.

Thus, only the Assembly has the power to suspend the constitutional rights of citizens through the approval of emergency regimes, and the Ministry of Health can only order quarantine for one or more individualized individuals, with scientific grounds, and not for the entire country.

“The reason is that, by producing a suspension of fundamental rights that affects the entire national territory, it supposes the exercise of a competence that does not correspond to the Executive Body in the field of health, but to the Legislative Assembly and, only exceptionally , to the Council of Ministers when the Assembly is not in session, “the judicial body has justified,” La Prensa Gráfica “reported.

The CSJ also declares ten other executive decrees that imposed similar restrictions, two states of exception and a quarantine law approved by the Assembly without documenting or justifying the reasons, as required by the Salvadoran Constitution.

Finally, the magistrates have ordered, once again, the Presidency and the Assembly to agree on a law that regulates the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THERE’S NO DEAL

El Salvador’s Supreme Court ruled that the decree currently regulating confinement is unconstitutional earlier this week, giving the Nayib Bukele government and the Legislative Assembly four days to resolve their differences and prepare a new document with full legal guarantees.

In this context, both parties have not only not reached an agreement, but they have not agreed on where to meet. The Assembly invited a meeting on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. (local time), but Bukele sent via Twitter an invitation to meet at 4:00 p.m. at the San Rafael Hospital, an appointment that only three deputies have attended. Afterwards, the Presidency and Assembly have convened two meetings this Wednesday at the same time.

If after the term of four days the Government and the Assembly have not reached an agreement, the court assumes that the almost three months of confinement will be terminated: “Immediate free movement will be allowed and the reasonable risk of dissemination of COVID would be generated- 19 “. The authorities have confirmed just over 3,200 positives and 60 deaths.