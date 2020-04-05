In the face of the coronavirus health emergency, various firms and local organizations gambled on the solidarity and they proposed help to health professionals with the donation of chinstraps, alcohol gel and face masks protective. One of them is CNC Estudio SRL, an SME that manufactures 3D printers from Argentine industry.

This company from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta made its staff and infrastructure available to develop More expensive of facial protection that are donated to public hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets. So far they have donated about 5,000 to different health centers and have orders for more than 11,000. That is why they started a campaign to request collaboration to obtain the necessary raw material, increase production and meet demand.

These masks, the creators point out, print quickly and easily and are helpful because they cover eyes, nose Y mouth. The visor is made of high hardness polymer It has a socket that avoids having to cut the acetate. While the clear sheet covering the face is 200 micron acetate, “why PET (polyethylene terephthalate) material becomes opaque when washed with bleach and when it is washed with alcohol it also tends to become opaque, therefore it becomes disposable“He explained Matías Ledesma, founder of the SME, in dialogue with Infobae.

As Ledesma differentiated, the 200 micron acetate -although it has a cloudiness- allows use for up to 12 hours and can be cleaned without dulling. In this way it can be used every day: disinfected and reused. Finally, the elastic of the mask is simply a 5 mm nylon plastic.

The businessman said that as COVID-19 spread in the country, he made a prototype of a mask based on a Czech model and they evaluated it to reproduce it on a scale, adapting the product with the supplies available in Argentina. In this way, it sought to optimize resources so that it is cheaper and faster to prepare.

“On March 2 we had the first plane. We consult with an engineering team that works with us and with doctors. We made tests of materials and once it worked, we started with the donation campaign because we were already coming the quarantine. So between the partners we made the fleet of machines available to hospitals, ”explained Ledesma.

The problem arose before the high demand. “We realized that it was huge. We built a data management base to optimize the logistics issue, but the reality is that it is uncountable. In addition, sensitive cases overlap. For example we had an order for the Durand of 1500 units and we were going to start with a batch of 500 but we delivered half and the other half started going on urgent orders. “

The last batch traveled on the Hercules de la Armada plane to the province of Chaco. They will stop at Perrando Hospital, in which the director and other workers of the institution contracted coronavirus. Ledesma told how this donation was created: “Doctors who volunteer to replace the infected staff were reported. They needed a reinforcement and called me desperate.”

Similarly, Requests from the Federal Capital, the province of Buenos Aires and the interior of the country arrived at the factory..

But regardless of demand, another difficulty arises in the economic aspect: “The most expensive thing that the mask has is the raw material with which it is manufactured: the polymer (PLA of 1.75 millimeters in diameter) and the acetate of 200 microns are expensive. Last week we made a purchase by our means of almost 28 thousand pesos to make 600 masks, an insignificant amount: According to the exponential curve that we have for May, we are going to have between 60 and 80 thousand requests. “

“This is lung. We are 12 people working and we did not cover that. Everything is organized and managed, but resources are lacking. That is the reality ”, indicated Ledesma.

In this situation, the SME is looking for alternatives to continue producing. “We try to balance the private sector to try to sell to the big health companies so that we can buy supplies and continue supplying, because the numbers are enormous. We expected that at some point there will be an intervention by the State, at least with logistics or raw materials. We can make 1000, 2000 per day. The issue is money to pay for the materials. “

And in parallel they continue with the dissemination of the campaign on social networks to reach more medical centers.