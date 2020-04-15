The number one of the world padel, Paquito Navarro, has joined the charity challenge that Kia has launched with the hashtag # 1eurodesdecasa to fight the coronavirus. Everything revolves around the omelette. The challenge is to see how to serve a potato omelette with a paddle paddle. Paquito has demonstrated on his Instagram account to launch and encourages his followers to continue with the game.

The way to carry out the execution of this challenge is left to the imagination of each one. Of course, for each video they upload (either in a story or in a publication) using the hashtag, Kia will donate one euro for each video they upload. In order to participate you will have to show in the video serving the potato omelette on a paddle tennis racket, using the shovel as if it were a tray.

Kia will donate one euro for each video they upload and his forecast is to donate up to 25,000 euros, for which they need 25,000 challenges to be published on Instagram. The donation will be made through an NGO that will communicate when they reach the figure.

Paquito Navarro, brand ambassador, has been very happy to be able to collaborate in this initiative, since with the money they raise will help the most affected and disadvantaged people because of the crisis caused by COVID-19.