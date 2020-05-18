MADRID, May 18 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Prosecutor General of El Salvador has filed this Sunday an unconstitutionality claim against the new government decree to extend the state of emergency for a further 30 days, considering that the president, Nayib Bukele, may be exceeding his functions.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in a statement, has in turn asked the Constitutional Court to issue a precautionary order to nullify the new extension since said measure has not been consulted by the Legislative Assembly, “and that constitutes a usurpation of powers “by the Government.

“Although article 24 of the Civil Protection Law grants the president the power to decree a state of emergency, in this case the conditions for decreeing such a state are not met,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office has insisted that the reports of the National Commission for Civil Protection must first pass through the criteria of the Assembly, which, since it is not currently unable to meet, “has legal and constitutional legitimacy to analyze the state of emergency.”

The Council of Ministers announced on Saturday night, the same day that it ended, an extension of the state of emergency for a further 30 days in the face of “the collapse” of the health system and justified, under Article 24 of the Law of Civil Protection, the power of the Government to announce this extension without going through the Assembly since it would not meet until Monday 18.

For its part, the Faculty of Jurisprudence and Social Sciences of the University of El Salvador (UES) has stated through its Twitter account that the extension of the state of emergency is unconstitutional, since the Assembly “has no impediment to comply with the legal mandate to carry out said decree “.

However, and despite criticizing how this new extension has been decreed, the UES has been in favor of continuing with the state of emergency, since “the distancing and quarantine must continue”, since otherwise, “the effects would be worse than if it had never been decreed. “

“AS MUCH AS BUSINESSMEN SHOUT”

Hours later, President Bukele has vindicated his management of the pandemic during his televised intervention on the public network, where he also once again ruled out a reopening of the economy “no matter how much businessmen shout.”

“Until now, the only way not to get it is to stay at home,” insisted Bukele, who predicts the death of tens of thousands of Salvadorans if the theories of those who bet on “going out now” and trying to “gain collective immunity” are followed ” .

“Our government works on three fronts of battle: the first, to prevent contagion and combat disease; the second, to guarantee the physical safety of all Salvadorans; and the third, to bring food to families in need,” Bukele said. .

The Salvadoran president has reviewed some of his government’s measures during the health crisis, such as the $ 50 million invested each month to supply and distribute food, or the nearly $ 30 million to restore the country’s network of hospitals.

So far, El Salvador has confirmed 1,338 cases and 27 fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.