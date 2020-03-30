Enrique Iglesias he is going through a sad moment: his expat, Carlos Falcó -who was a partner of his mother, Isabel Preysler, during the 1980s and the father of his sister Tamara – died in Madrid from the coronavirus. The Spanish singer made a post to dismiss Falcó and asked his followers to stay at their homes.

The artist shared a retro photo from his childhood, where he appears on his back with his mother and stepfather, and wrote: “We are going through difficult times and this emergency has reached many people, including my family. It is time to stay home and be aware of your loved ones. I send you a very big hug and I hope to see you very soon. Cheer up!“

Falcó died at 83, was an entrepreneur, and married four times: his second marriage was to Preysler, who by then was already the mother of his three children – the result of his relationship with Julio Iglesias – Chabeli, Julio José and Enrique . For this reason, he was an important figure in the singer’s life, since he spent a lot of time with him during his childhood.

Despite the fact that the artist usually keeps a low profile of his private life, he makes some exceptions when it comes to his family. Recall that Iglesias was father a little over a month ago to his third daughter, Lucy, along with his partner, the Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova. In this regard, hours after publishing the tribute to his stepfather, he shared a video of one of his twins – Nicholas and Mary- laughing nonstop while playing together and wrote: “The best way to spend time at home.”

We recommend you

.