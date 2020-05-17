MADRID, May 17 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has stated that in order to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, it is necessary “an entirely new model”, which he defined as an egalitarian and fraternal welfare state, based on democracy, justice, honesty and austerity.

This new model must dispense with “the recipes of international financial organizations”, precepts of a neoliberal model whose failure has ratified this crisis.

López Obrador has published the essay ‘The new economic policy in the times of the coronavirus’, in which he points out that the State must have as its main purpose the promotion of development to guarantee the well-being of the people, giving preference to the poor population.

The goal is to give support to 70 percent of Mexicans in this condition. For the remaining 30 percent, which has a higher income, the model gives them the possibility to do business, obtain legal profits and progress without obstacles or ties.

The president has mentioned as a key element the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada, which “will attract more foreign investment”. Thus, he stressed that despite the coronavirus, between January and March the investment was 10,334 million dollars, 1.7 percent more than in the same quarter last year.

“The neighborhood with the strongest economy in the world in the current circumstances of global recession will help us boost our productive activities and create new jobs,” he said.

“We want to build modernity from below, among all and without excluding anyone. That ‘below’ implies the historical role that the always dispossessed, oppressed, deprived and discriminated against have earned, those who have traditionally been run over by the great economic interests, ignored by the conventional and private media to exercise their rights by political power, “he explained.

The Mexican president has denounced “more than three decades of rapacious neoliberalism” and has opposed “a collective construction in which there is room for the vast diversity of political positions, socioeconomic conditions, spiritualities, cultures, regions, languages, occupations and trades , ages, identities and sexual preferences that converge in the current population of Mexico, without discriminating against anyone. “

The government’s plan is to end corruption and not get lines of credit to indebt the country and end impunity in order to free up development funds. The Mexican leader noted that from January to May 15, the collection amounted to 1,597,097 million pesos, 4.9 percent more than the same period last year.

But this entire program is marked by the coronavirus and the return to the “new normal”, which must be accompanied by the conviction of deepening the changes already begun.