The strong social revolts of last year and the brutal impact of the coronavirus, made the Chilean company Enjoy, owner of the Enjoy hotel casino in Punta del Este, the former Conrad, and the Mendoza casino, among other hotel properties linked to gambling, reported today before the stock market of that country that it initiated a “Judicial Reorganization Procedure”, the equivalent of a bankruptcy.

The measure was taken for “the current financial situation of the company, the expected flows for the coming months and the payment situation with the company’s creditors.” Enjoy belongs to the American fund Advent.

As detailed in relevant fact signed by Rodrigo Larraín Kaplan, Enjoy general manager, “one of the reasons that justify this measure is the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of which the Superintendency of Gambling Casinos instructed the closure of gambling casinos throughout Chile, from March 18 and until the epidemiological conditions allow its suppression and the health authorities so determine. It should be noted that the Punta del Este and Mendoza operations are also closed for an indefinite period.” According to the company, the effects of the social outbreak that occurred in that country since October 2019 are added to the context of the pandemic.

“These effects have generated a strong financial impact, reflected in losses in business results during the last quarter of 2019 and a significant worsening in Enjoy’s financial situation since then. So the normal conditions, which are an absolute necessary for the correct execution of the company’s business plan, are not present, and we do not know for how long or in what depth“They detailed.