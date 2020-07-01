The athlete Ahmad Ayyad, 40, has been one of more than two million positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. However, his case is particular, since the disease caused major havoc on your health, and doctors came to fear for his life. In the weeks in which he was admitted to various hospital centers, Ayyad lost 27 kilos, and suffered damage to his ability to speak and move. More than two months after being discharged, the athlete gradually recovers, although he warns of the consequences of not taking the pandemic seriously.

Ayyad’s nightmare began in March when, after visiting a restaurant in Washington DC, he found himself unwell over the days. At first he was exhausted when climbing the stairs, and everything exhausted him, but soon he began to suffer other symptoms, such as high fever, total loss of energy and appetite, and difficulty breathing. He thought he had the flu, but later, at the request of a friend, he went to a hospital, and there he gave positive for coronavirus.

After a further deterioration in his health, Ayyad was transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimorewhere a respirator was put on and put on induced coma. A few weeks later, when the infection started to subside and he woke up, his physical form had changed a lot. A good part of his muscles had disappeared, he had to learn to walk and speak, and every movement it raised his heart rate and left him breathless. However, he made a lot of efforts to recover, and when he was discharged on April 22, he was in a better shape, although he weighed 27 kilos less and had a blood clot in his left arm and damage to the heart and lungs.

The athlete, very concerned about the virus

Ahmad Ayyad’s health has improved a lot in these weeks, and has already recovered 20 of the kilos that he lost during his convalescence. However, the athlete is very concerned about some relaxing social attitudes regarding the virus.

In an interview with the CNNAyyad stated: “I am very concerned about seeing people take this lightly. I made it and survived, but I’m still terrified. It is important that people take it seriously, because this is not a joke. It can kill you, even if you think you are healthy and immune to it. You are not”.