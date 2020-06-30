The new flu discovered in pigs has features similar to the 2019 and 1918 swine, as he assured Anthony Fauci, White House advisor for the pandemic. Although it has not yet been shown to affect humans, Called G4 EA H1N1, this strain exhibits “rearrangement capabilities.”

In other words, when you get a new virus that turns out to be a pandemic virus, is due to mutations and / or gene rearrangement or exchange. And they are seeing viruses in pigs, now in pigs, that have characteristics of the 2009 H1N1, from the original from 1918, that many of our influenza viruses have remnants of that, as well as segments of other hosts, such as pigs, “Fauci stressed.

Ravagers

Both the H1N1 swine flu and the 1918 pandemic had catastrophic consequences spreading around the world. Swine emerged in Mexico in April 2009 and infected about 700 million people worldwide., whereas the estimates of deaths ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For his part, the one in 1918 killed between 30 and 50 million people, and has often been compared to COVID-19. These figures show the danger of the new strain discovered by Chinese scientists in pig farms of the Asian giant, since it has all the essential characteristics of a possible pandemic virus.

Outbreak as in 2009

The American physician added that There is always “the possibility that I may have another swine flu outbreak like the one we had in 2009. It is something that is still in the examination stage. It is not an immediate threat where infections are seen, but it is something that we must watch, as we did in 2009 with the appearance of the swine flu ”.