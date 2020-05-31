It has astonished virologists and epidemiologists as much as doctors. To the former, for the fast and stealthy way it has to expand, and to the clinicians, for the damage it causes in the body. SARS-CoV-19 is definitely a bad bug. Although the economy has stopped to prevent infections, it has claimed more than half a million lives and is still there, crouched, waiting for us to lower our guard. And today there are still more unknowns than certainties, among them why many infected do not even notice it while others take them to the grave.

Since it was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, it has always been ahead. This coronavirus has turned out to be much worse than previously thought. Starting with the symptoms. To the signs of fever, dry cough and tiredness, we had to add others such as dyspnea, headache, runny nose, irritation of the throat, joint pain, diarrhea, myalgia and, later, when the infection reached Europe, a new and unexpected symptom , the loss of smell, because it is in the nostrils where the first days are based and where it builds its first factory of replicants.

Viruses are organisms that cannot reproduce on their own. They need a cell to survive, a host to replicate with. And their existence is marked by a Darwinian dilemma: if they reproduce so much, they end up killing the host organism, so that in order to survive as a species they need to quickly infect another host. But if its expansion into the community is so vigorous that it kills fast and spreads widely, many of the guests die and those who survive generate immunity, so their chances of enduring are also compromised.

SARS-CoV-2 image under a microscope. NIAID

Although this coronavirus is genetically very similar to its predecessors – the SARS of 2002 and the MERS of 2012 – it presents small changes that make it less lethal, but more infectious. With a mortality rate of 13% and 30% respectively, these viruses were very aggressive, but in virulence they had their weakness: they infected many cells and produced bulky symptoms quickly. This made it possible to identify those affected, isolate them and cut the transmission chains so that when SARS disappeared in May 2003, it had barely infected just over 8,000 people.

To our disgrace, this coronavirus has proven to be more insidious. Christian Drosten, the German virologist who helped identify the first SARS, has confessed that it has surprised him from day one. He leads the fight against the pandemic in Germany and, like Fernando Simón in Spain, he has had to act with the disquieting uneasiness of verifying that he was always behind the virus. Now you know why: more than half of the infections occur in the asymptomatic phase. A third of those infected live with the virus and transmit it without realizing it, and the rest can spread for several days before having symptoms. When the cough or fever appears it is already too late.

For Albert Bosch, president of the Spanish Society of Virology, the great mystery is why in a third of those infected it does not cause any symptoms, while in around 20% it triggers a cataclysm. Little by little it is known how it is produced, but not the trigger factor. Coronavirus is a microscopic capsule of genetic material surrounded by spicules made up of a substance, protein S, which fits very well with other proteins of the cell membrane, ACE2, so that when they come in contact it is as if a desperate key find the lock you were looking for. This coronavirus has a slight mutation from its predecessors that makes the fusion of the viral particle and the cell membrane much easier. So it is more contagious. ACE2s regulate blood pressure and are present in the cells of many organs, thus acting as the secret passageways of ancient fortresses: most sieges were not successful because the attackers knocked down the walls with their catapults, but because someone from inside I opened the door for them. Through ACE2, the virus has a free way to attack the lung, kidneys, heart, liver, brain or vascular system.

As soon as it enters the cell, it hijacks its machinery and begins to replicate. First in the nostrils and then in the throat, that’s why 43% of patients suffer loss of taste and smell. As the respiratory virus that it is, one of its first destinations will be the lungs, where it can cause a severe form of bilateral pneumonia. But it was soon seen that this was not the only effect. ICU patients required not only respirators, but dialysis machines, transfusions, and other vital supports. In his 33 years of clinical practice, Professor Miquel Ferrer had never experienced anything like it. The records that I reviewed as head of the intensive respiratory surveillance unit of the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona were increasingly complex and voluminous.

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a patient sample. NIAID

Those who evolved worse were mostly older people with previous or immunosuppressed pathologies. His immune system was so weak that he couldn’t even stand up. It’s like the flu, he told himself at first. But covid-19 was not like the flu. It was soon seen that a significant group of patients of all ages, with no appearance of vulnerability, by the eighth or ninth day began to worsen rapidly and markedly. Over time, it was observed that a large proportion of these patients presented obesity, diabetes or hypertension, pathologies that are not serious, but which in the presence of the virus could trigger a fatal process.

The key, according to Miquel Ferrer, is not that the immune system is too weak, but quite the opposite: the virus in these cases triggers such a disproportionate immune reaction, an inflammatory response so exacerbated that it ends up damaging the organs it tries to protect . It is the sadly famous cytokine storm. Dr. Ferrer had seen such responses in young people before covid-19, but they were rare cases. From frozen remains analysis, it is known that this cytokine storm was also the cause of the 1918 flu so catastrophic.

Cytokines are substances that the body secretes when it perceives that external aggression is taking place. They are part of the inflammatory response with which it defends itself. They control the action of T lymphocytes and macrophages against the invader, and when it resists, they prompt the immune system to produce more and more cytokines. At that point symptoms such as fever or inflammation usually appear. In most infectious processes, the battle ends with the death of the pathogen. But in some cases of covid-19, the process gets out of control and ends with claudication of the affected organs.

In the case of the lungs, this excessive inflammatory response causes an accumulation of remains of immune cells that ends up damaging the alveoli, a crucial element for respiration. How can diabetes, obesity or hypertension influence this cascade of reactions? It is not yet known, but Miquel Ferrer recalls that excess fatty tissue causes a state of chronic inflammation of low intensity that is the cause of the organic deterioration suffered by the obese and that adult diabetes is very often associated with obesity. As for hypertension, it is a very common risk factor for cardiovascular diseases that also involve inflammatory processes.

The exaggerated immune response also causes damage to the vascular system. One of the most disturbing phenomena of covid-19 is that it triggers thrombotic processes. Inflammation affects the endothelium, the tissue that lines the inner wall of blood vessels, and among the more than 150 inflammatory mediators that the immune response generates includes the release of clotting factors from the blood. Neurologists at the Massachusetts hospital explained to The Washington Post that while they operated on a patient to dissolve a brain clot, they could observe on the screen how new clots formed, in real time and in real time. They were flabbergasted: that’s how fast and devastating the process triggered by the virus was.

As the pandemic filled the ICUs, neurologists had more and more work to do. Juan García Moncó, head of the neurology service at the Basurto hospital in Bilbao, observed that the number of incidents was higher than usual in these units. It was also not normal to see strokes in 30-year-old patients. It was clear that the pandemic caused more severe vascular accidents than usual in younger than normal patients. This has been corroborated later by the study he has conducted on neurological manifestations in the first 100 patients treated at his hospital.

The list is long. The least serious and most frequent include headache, diffuse muscular pain, extreme tiredness and the aforementioned loss of smell, which may persist after discharge. But in severe cases, covid-19 causes venous thromboembolic disease that can be catastrophic, as the thrombus can end up in the lung and sometimes the brain. And if it forms in an artery, it can cause a heart attack. García Moncó points out that thrombus formation is observed more in the most severe patients, but there have also been cases in the less severe ones. And even after being discharged. That of Vox leader Javier Ortega Smith, who has had to re-enter due to a pulmonary embolism, is not an isolated case. A study carried out in Wuhan concludes that 20% of hospitalized patients develop thrombosis.

Some friends of a patient who had been hospitalized for five weeks in intensive care at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona were surprised a few days ago when they received strange mobile messages. The 65-year-old woman had been on the verge of death, with severe respiratory failure that had forced her to intubate, sedate, and perform a tracheostomy. Her kidneys had stopped working and she had needed dialysis. Upon leaving the ICU he was very weak and could barely move. When she was given the phone number to communicate, she began sending messages asking for help because the doctors wanted to kill her. All that is also part of the picture. García Moncó confirms that disorientation, anxiety and delusions are part of the changes caused by the virus.

The exaggerated immune response causes in some cases encephalopathy, a serious inflammation of the brain, in addition to epileptic seizures that can be reversible, but also repeated and refractory to treatment. And quite a few cases of another disturbing and insidious neurological condition have already been reported: limb paralysis. Between a few days and three weeks after admission, polyneuritis may appear that damages the nerves and weakens the muscles of the arms and legs. It is the dreaded Guillain-Barré syndrome. It is triggered by an aberrant immune response that damages the myelin sheath that protects the nerves. The first symptoms are usually tingling and weakness in the extremities.

An investigator looking for a coronavirus vaccine in Beijing. Nicolas Asfouri (.)

On April 18, a video by the Chinese network BeijingTV Entertainment Channel in which two doctors from the Wuhan Central Hospital affected by covid-19, urologist Yi Fan and cardiologist Hu Weifeng, caused alarm. When they came out of the coma, their skin had darkened so much that they looked black. Over time, they recovered their normal appearance and there were no more sequels than the psychological ones. No other case is known. Some specialists attribute it to liver failure, but others consider that it could be a side effect of the hydroxychloroquine treatment they received.

The coronavirus does not change the color of the skin, but it does cause dermatological disorders. When the pandemic raged in Lombardy, Italian pediatricians reported to the European Journal of Pediatric Dermatology a rare syndrome in children and adolescents, the so-called covid foot, red or purple spots on the sole or sides of the foot. A study coordinated by dermatologist Ignacio García Doval with the participation of 25 Spanish specialists concludes that skin conditions are relatively frequent and in some cases bulky. Among them, attention is drawn to injuries very similar to chilblains that appear on the hands and feet and cases of reticular livedo on the legs, which in times past was frequent among those who used braziers to warm themselves.

All these demonstrations have turned the care units into a trench in which exhausted doctors and nurses break their arms with the virus. In many cases the virus has won, but in many others they have. Miquel Ferrer remembers that there are many more patients who have been saved than those who have died. That many have survived after being up to 50 days in the ICU and overcoming the terrible cytokine storm, some of them of advanced age. —Eps

