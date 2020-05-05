Four new types of consumers have emerged from the womb of the coronavirus: narcissists, supporters, optimists and those in need of escapism (in the form of content).

The coronavirus has turned our lives around like a sock. The world is not the same as it was our home just a couple of months ago. And in the heat of the new world born of the pandemic, new types of consumers have also emerged, those that brands would do well not to take their eyes off at the moment.

According to a recent study carried out in Germany by Wavemaker, COVID-19 has planted the seed of four new types of consumer (attending to his peculiar behavior).

66% of consumers have responded to crises with a good dose of ego, with what Wavemaker has named “ego-tivity”. 45% have given a new meaning to the concept of solidarity and feel more committed than ever to their peers (“new solidarity”). For their part, 33% of consumers reinterpret the pandemic and its consequences as an event of a positive nature (“eventification”). And 25% of consumers are particularly avid for entertainment and consume large amounts of content on a daily basis (“binge-capism”).

We dissect each of these types of consumers below:

1. “Ego-tivity”: responding to narcissism crouching in the bowels of the consumer

This new kind of consumer is a direct consequence of the long time that people have been locked within the four walls of their home in recent weeks. And it is also the most predominant typology.

And whether alone or in the company of their closest friends, this type of consumer spends much more time on himself than before. Take the opportunity to learn to play new musical instruments, to rediscover new hobbies, to give meaning to life or to set new priorities in your life.

43% of consumers want to lead a healthier life (both physically and mentally) in the future.

And since 24% of consumers say they watch YouTube videos for this purpose, it’s not a bad idea for advertisers to treat their customers with similar content.

The consumer “ego-tivity” is particularly interesting for brands that operate in the areas of food, financial services, insurance, sports, media, beauty and technology.

2. “New solidarity”: supporting those who are fighting against the crisis and celebrating the heroes

For this new type of consumer, solidarity is its particular polar star. And therefore he spends a good part of his time seeking support for others, either by supporting local businesses (those most affected by the pandemic), applauding healthcare professionals every afternoon from his balcony or undertaking a thousand different forms of solidarity .

38% of consumers say they make purchases from particularly vulnerable people (or failing that it is supplied by third parties).

To connect with this type of consumer, brands can support solidarity networks born in the heat of a pandemic (which are not few, in fact) or pay tribute to those who have displayed particularly heroic behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new consumer “new solidarity” comes as a ring to the finger of the brands that operate in the financial field, manufacturers of organic products, retail, the automotive sector, luxury and tourism.

3. “Eventification”: putting a bad face on it

It sounds like a boat soon almost contradictory. But a third of consumers look at COVID-19 with an event steeped in some positivity. Or what is the same: they try to give their best in difficult times and have fun as much as possible.

This new type of consumer drinks the winds for the concerts held live on social networks (from the singers’ houses), for the parties in Zoom and for the “challenges” that permanently emerge from the TikTok shell.

Connecting with this kind of consumer gives brands the opportunity to develop their own events in order to amalgamate branding and entertainment.

The consumer “eventification” is particularly relevant as a target for brands with a focus on video games, telecommunications, consumer goods, cosmetics, music, entertainment, fashion and sports.

4. “Binge-capism”: free content and other entertainment options to power

Binge-watching has reached extremely high levels (for obvious reasons) during confinement. Whether it’s doing series marathons on Netflix or consuming videos on TikTok, the consumer has eaten large amounts of moving image over the course of the past few weeks.

Not surprisingly, 26% of consumers actively seek ways to escape COVID-19. And this is noted in another fact: the use of streaming video has jumped 25% in recent weeks.

To make their way into the “heart” of this type of consumer, brands can treat him with free content or by making him the beneficiary of juicy discounts (to continue devouring video).

The sectors that are best prepared a priori to get all their juice from the new “binge-capism” consumer are the media, streaming video platforms, telecommunications companies, food and beverage brands, fast food restaurants and the “delivery”.

