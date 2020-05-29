MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Chilean Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, has generated a new controversy by acknowledging that he did not know the level of poverty in the Metropolitan Region, where the capital, Santiago, is located and that is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“There is a sector of Santiago where there is a level of poverty and overcrowding, sorry to say it, of which I was not aware of the magnitude that it had,” he said in an interview with the Mucho Gusto program by Mega, according to the press. Chilean.

“You visit places but when you enter now, after not having gone in two years, (…) he says: ‘Here ten people lived in this house and now one hundred people are living,'” he added.

Mañalich explained that “it becomes very difficult to make social isolation” in these conditions, so that “the rate of contagiousness” increases in those places, among which Santiago Poniente has stood out.

The words of Mañalich, who has already been criticized by other comments during the pandemic, including that the virus could mutate and “become a good person”, have caused outrage among the opposition.

In this context, both the Interior Minister, Gonzalo Blumel, and the Government spokesperson, Karla Rubilar, have publicly defended Mañalich. The president, Sebastián Piñera, already justified him saying that “he is a tremendous Minister of Health but he has a very difficult character.”

Blumel stressed that Mañalich “has worked a large part of his professional life in public health and knows the reality and the need of Chileans well.” “The Government is deeply clear about the differences and inequalities, not only in the communes of Santiago, but also those that we have between the regions,” Rubilar added.

With all this, the interior minister has considered that “it does not make any sense to put together a controversy that has no further basis, in particular with a minister who has demonstrated a commitment and a public vocation.”

Mañalich’s statements are especially controversial due to the wave of protests that erupted last October in Chile to denounce social inequalities, which resulted in more than 20 deaths and a constitutional process that has been suspended by the coronavirus.