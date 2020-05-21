MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

GPA Innova, the company that has manufactured the 170 respirators that are being investigated in Bolivia for suspicions of a price premium, stressed on Thursday that it sold the product at its “standard price”.

In a short video communication, the company’s manager, Pau Sarsanedas, states that “the sale was made to a distributor” at its “standard price, a fee of 6,000 euros plus 600 euros of accessories.”

This was also stated by Sarsanedas in an interview on Tuesday with the Bolivian radio station Radio Fides. GPA Innova sold the 170 respirators to IME Consulting, a Bilbao-based company that the Bolivian Government contracted with.

The purchase of 170 respirators by the Bolivian Government from the Spanish company GPAinnova with the firm, also Spanish, IME Consulting as an intermediary and the endorsement of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has created a serious political crisis in the country, given that More than $ 27,000 would have been paid for devices whose market price would be between $ 7,000 and $ 11,000.

IME Consulting sources had explained to Europa Press on Wednesday that the contract includes the transport of the respirators, the software update, the respirators support carts, batteries and the two-year maintenance contract with a Bolivian company.

The Bolivian Minister of Justice, Álvaro Coimbra, has indicated this Thursday that his Government is going to initiate “a process” with a view to a “conciliation” with the Spanish intermediary. It has also advanced that the cooperation of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office will be requested with a view to clarifying the “legal situation” of the company in Spain.

The Bolivian government has paid only 50 percent of the contract – about 4.4 million euros – and the company IME Consulting has warned that if it does not receive the rest, it will sue for breach of contract and will not send the missing components .

The price of 6,000 euros mentioned by Sarsanedas corresponds to the basic respirator, a device that is used for patients who are sedated, but not for the awakening phase. When the respirators arrived, the doctors warned that they were not serving Bolivia’s needs.

In fact, Sarsanedas told Radio Fides that the intermediary made an order for basic respirators, but that, when the real needs are verified, they will be updated – the update is software.

However, IME Consulting sources assured Europa Press that from the beginning its objective was to supply Bolivia with the advanced model. The price of these is 9,500 euros and reaches 11,000 with accessories.