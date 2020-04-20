For the Spanish traveler Carlos Payá, being on a luxury cruise ship while the rest of the world fled their homes out of fear of COVID-19 pandemic it was much more than surreal. It was a stroke of luck”.

Now after 15 weeks inside the bubble coronavirus free what the cruise became Deliziosa Coast, the odyssey is coming to an end. The ship docked in Barcelona, ​​Spain, this Monday, its first port of call after 35 days of continuous navigation no human contact with the outside world.

“It was not surreal. It was incredible, ”Payá told The Associated Press by text message on Saturday night. “We have family in our countries of origin. The news that came from home caused us much concern and pain. It was a stroke of luck for us to be where we were. “

Payá, 58, a sports journalist traveling with his wife, said that when news began to come about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in his native Spain, his first wish was to get home and reunite with his two children in Valencia.

Passengers from the Costa Deliziosa disembark and greet this Monday in Barcelona. / .

But since the ports denied him entry to the ship, they have had to moderate their concerns with the on-board amenities.

Unlike other cruises where outbreaks appeared and had to be quarantined to protect port cities, Deliziosa has had no cases of COVID-19, according to its owner, the Italian cruise company Costa Crociere. Therefore, the 1,831 passengers on the ship were free to use the ship’s facilities and entertainment.

Payá said the ship, which set sail from Venice in early January, stopped calling at port after leaving Australia’s west coast last month. Overall, he praised the ship’s captain and crew for their care.

The Costa Deliziosa, in the port of Barcelona./ .

Said the last chance to touch solid ground it was in perth, where they docked after “70 wonderful days” crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It was then that the World Health Organization announced the pandemic, in March. From that moment on the ship only made technical stops and refueling, to then start the journey back to the Mediterranean, which took him through the Suez Canal.

“Of course, those of us with children in Spain would have preferred to return,” Payá said. “Other passengers, on the other hand, given their old age, wanted to stay on board knowing that the ship was safe.”

Look also

A company spokesperson said a passenger left the ship earlier in the week in Marsala, Sicily, due to health problems and underwent a COVID-19 test, which was negative. The company said that the passengers were confined in their cabins until the ship learned that the test of the sick passenger who had disembarked in Sicily was negative. He did not say how long that period lasted.

The Deliziosa, a ship of almost 300 meters, 168 Spanish passengers disembarked Monday in the port of Barcelona. The Deliziosa will then make its way to its final destination, Genoa, Italy, where it is expected to drop off the rest of the passengers, Italians and other nationalities, on Wednesday. The Deliziosa was originally due to return to Venice on April 26.

The Deliziosa, a ship of almost 300 meters, disembarked 168 Spanish passengers on Monday./AP

French authorities rejected a request by Costa to disembark several hundred passengers from France and neighboring countries in Marseille. “The situation on board the ships, with 1,814 passengers and 898 crew members, does not present any public health problem and there is no case of COVID-19,” the Costa statement said.

Although most people infected with the coronavirus experience mild or moderate symptoms, possible complications such as pneumonia can be life-threatening.

Passenger Jean-Pierre Escarras, from Marseille, recorded a video from his cabin that his daughters shared on social networks, in which he says: “This is our place of confinement. We are lucky to have a window. “

The couple said that after a stop in Sydney, the ship’s activities were “reduced or sometimes canceled. We have not been able to set foot on solid ground since March 14, it has been 34 days.”

Passengers said that the ports in Oman, on the Suez Canal, as well as the ports of Seychelles and the Indian Ocean, they refused to let the ship dock.

The ship is marked with an Italian flag and followed the Italian precautionary measures for the pandemic./ .

The company said that, because the ship is marked with an Italian flag, it followed Italian precautionary measures for the pandemic, i.e. social distancing between guests, limiting the number of people who can enter food areas anytime and reduced entertainment to stateroom TVs.

A French woman whose in-laws are on board the Deliziosa obtained around 100 signatures in an online petition to urge the French government to intervene to take them home.

The Bouches-du-Rhone regional administration in southern France has cited a national ban preventing foreign cruise ships from docking, as part of the confinement measures for the virus in France. Italy has also banned docking foreign cruise ships while fighting the virus outbreak.

The French administration has granted exemptions to six other cruises in recent weeks to allow French passengers to get off the ship, but this time it refused, arguing that the previous stops had outweighed the local police and health authorities, already mobilized to combat France’s serious virus crisis.

Passengers of the Costa Deliziosa cruise ship are transferred by micro./ EFE

Last month there were two Costa cruises that arrived in Italian ports, including one that had previously carried passengers who tested positive for the COVID-19, before disembarking in France.

It is unclear whether the passengers who finally set foot on land after weeks of sailing aboard the Deliziosa would be quarantined. Yes they were seen coming down with chinstraps.

What is clear is that Payá and the other passengers are returning to a new reality of home confinement, chinstraps and worry.

“Returning home will mean a radical, brutal change,” Payá said Sunday after packing his bags before spending his last night at Deliziosa. “Fear is what made many passengers want to stay on board. But it is something that we must face, just as our families, friends and neighbors have already done. “

By Joseph Wilson, Frances D’Emilio and Angela Charlton, Barcelona. Associated Press

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE