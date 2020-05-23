MADRID, May 23 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The hearing in which the precautionary measures against the former Minister of Health of Bolivia, Marcelo Navajas, for the purchase of 170 respirators, had to be delayed this Friday due to the arrest of the judge who was going to preside over it, Hugo Huacani, as reported by the press local.

Precautionary measures were also to be issued at the hearing for the now former director general of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Valenzuela, the director general of the Agency for Health Infrastructure and Medical Equipment (AISEM), Geovanni Pacheco, and the employee of the AISEM Ana Fernanda Espinoza, also investigated for the acquisition of the respirators.

However, Huacani has been arrested and transferred to police cells accused of alleged prevarication and resolutions contrary to the Bolivian Constitution, by favoring one involved in the case of former Minister of the Presidency Juan Ramón Quintana, he has transferred ‘El Duty’.

For her part, Navajas’ lawyer, Rosario Canedo, explained that she continued to wait with the former minister after 8:00 p.m. (local time) because they had no official explanation of what had happened. In this sense, the defense attorneys for the accused have asked for his release.

“Our clients are more than 48 hours deprived of liberty, without having resolved their situation,” protested Canedo. “Our clients could not be detained for more than 24 hours. Their legal situation should have been resolved on Thursday,” he continued.

The Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the acquisition with an alleged extra cost of 170 respirators for which the Government paid more than $ 27,000 to the Spanish company GPA Innova when its market price would be about $ 7,000. Another Spanish company, IME Consulting, worked as an intermediary. The purchase has unleashed a serious political crisis in the Andean nation.