The traditional ‘rite’ of going to fire a family who travels by plane, both on domestic and international flights, would be one of the main habits that would have to be eliminated by Colombians, who culturally put together a plan when a family member going to board a plane.

This is one of the aspects that the aeronautical authorities contemplate to begin to reactivate, in five phases, the return of flights in the country, the date of which is not yet fully defined, nor the airports that will enter at the start.

In recent weeks, Civil Aviation, the ministries of Transport and Commerce, Industry and Tourism, airport concessionaires, airlines, sector organizations (such as the International Air Transport Association -IATA-), among others, have joined forces to polish these protocols, even, by the hand of world aviation authorities such as those of China and South Korea.

It may interest you: Empty chair for aviation return does not make the business viable

The Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, said that “biosafety protocols have been worked on by the time domestic flights are restored. About the internationals there is still no definition. “

He even stated that still in the adjustment of the new parameters to return to flight, the debate of the middle chair within the aircraft is advanced.

“Some companies have adopted it as a practice. It is necessary to restore user confidence in air transport, “said the official.

The rules of the new normal

The director of Civil Aeronautics, Juan Carlos Salazar, explained the dimensions that biosafety protocols will have without losing sight of, beyond essential air connectivity, which prioritizes the life and health of users, crew and personnel of air terminals .

The guidelines of the new air normality that is coming include, first of all, that before a flight (and at the moment of arrival in the destination city) the temperature of the travelers is controlled.Following this, the Director explained, “restricted entry to airports is planned, only passengers and those who work there enter. We seek to reduce crowds. We are going to ask passengers to arrive with their electronic check to avoid delays and congestion, “he added.

On the other hand, he explained, the use of personal protection elements such as face masks will be required. Likewise, he made it clear that travelers who arrive at the terminals to take their flights will be asked to expeditiously go immediately to the boarding lounges to prevent crowds from forming in the common areas.

We also recommend: ‘Probably a smaller Avianca will float’

Regarding disinfection and cleaning, the protocol establishes parameters for those responsible for operating airports to carry out routine procedures involving boarding rooms, public areas, among other spaces.

We are going to ask passengers to arrive with their electronic check to avoid delays and congestion: Aerocivil

Similarly, with the protocols, airport users, crews and employees are obliged to respect social distancing in areas such as counters, scanners and, also, in the lines for boarding aircraft.

On the other hand, the interior of the aircraft will not provide service on board and passengers will be asked not to use on-board entertainment systems (such as screens, mobile phones, among others) and, nor, the toilets.



Likewise, this protocol will give instructions to airports and airlines so that their personnel use all the necessary protection elements and are properly trained to identify biohazard situations in time and react appropriately.

“In addition to asking airlines and airports to implement special disinfection processes, it will be necessary for them to update their emergency plan in order to be able to react to biological risk,” said Salazar.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (representing 290 airlines that account for 80% of world traffic), He supported the use of masks for users and masks for crews, but rejected the social distancing on board, with which the intermediate chairs would be left empty.

“The aviation industry works with governments to resume activity in a secure environment. Evidence suggests that the risk of contagion on board an aircraft is low. We must find a solution that combines passenger confidence and affordable costs for airlines, “said Alexandre de Juniac, CEO of the Association.

BRIEFCASE

.