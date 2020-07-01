The European Union (EU) reopens its external borders on July 1 to a group of fifteen countries that consider themselves safe due to the evolution of the pandemic that they are registering in recent times. The United States and Australia, Algeria, Canada, China, South Korea, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda, Uruguay, Thailand and Tunisia.

The current situation of the country presided over by Donald Trump, which accumulates 2.7 million infected and more than 129,000 deaths, with significant increases in many states, They have caused the European Union to rule out allowing US citizens to arrive for the time being. However, this list will be reviewed every two weeks.

A chart produced by CNN shows exactly why US tourists have been denied authorization to access the Old Continent. It clearly reflects the opposite trends that follow the countries of the European Union and the nation of stars and stripes.

While the EU countries are on an evident downward line in the number of infections, with less than 10,000 for more than a month, in the United States the trend is the opposite. At least 36 states have increased their figures compared to the previous week, clearly consolidating the North American nation as the most affected in the world by the virus.

The European Union, for its part, reached the maximum peak of daily infections in mid-March and, despite the appearance of outbreaks, the impact of the disease has been reduced thanks to prevention measures decreed by the different governments, which has allowed a gradual reopening.

Meanwhile, most of the United States’ territories have acted differently, with less restrictive regulations, and in several cases, such as Florida, Texas or California, they have had to reverse their new normality in the face of the alarming increase in infections. . This situation has made it impossible for the EU to reopen the borders for US citizens, which has made its list based on epidemiological criteria and the application of preventive measures similar to its own.