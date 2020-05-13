MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Bolivian Government Minister, Arturo Murillo, has released Wilfredo Coca, the governor of the Palmasola prison in Santa Cruz, on Tuesday, after registering the death of three inmates, allegedly by coronavirus.

Coca, accused of failing to take the necessary health measures in prison due to the Covid-19 emergency, has been replaced by Colonel Luis Fernando Céspedes Pinaya.

“I ordered his change last night, at the moment when I realized that the pertinent measures have not been taken in the prison, I have asked for his change and I have coordinated with the government of Santa Cruz so that doctors can enter, we are isolating the people, we are working with the inmates, they are as human beings as any of us, “said Murillo.

On Monday night, a third inmate from Palmasola died, having been evacuated hours before the facility with symptoms of Covid-19. The other two deaths were recorded between last Friday and Saturday, also with symptoms of the virus. One of them had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, after the first two deaths, the Palmasola inmates staged a riot to demand that the Bolivian government authorities adequate security measures, as other cases of coronavirus are suspected in prison.

In this sense, personnel from the Departmental Health Service (SEDES) of Santa Cruz have taken samples from 16 inmates from Palmasola to submit them to the test to detect Covid-19, as reported by the local newspaper ‘La Razón’.

Palmasola is known for being the most dangerous prison in Bolivia, largely due to the continuous clashes between rival factions. Close to 6,000 prisoners live in it, 70 per cent of them in preventive detention, and almost half of the prison population throughout the country.