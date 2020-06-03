MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Venezuela and an opposition sector have reached an agreement to face the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which has 1,818 cases and 156 deaths from the disease, according to revealed on Tuesday the vice president of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez.

“If the devil wants to collaborate and does so in terms that are positive for Venezuela, we tell the devil to sign an agreement and with the devil we will work so that we can jointly work against the pandemic,” the government spokesman has justified.

During his appearance to take stock of the situation of the pandemic in Venezuela, Rodríguez has indicated that the government of the president, Nicolás Maduro, has reached an agreement with opposition leaders of Acción Democrática (AD), Primero Justicia (PJ), Voluntad Popular ( VP) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), present all these forces in the National Assembly.

Rodríguez explained that the agreement has been ratified by the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, and by Dr. Julio Castro, of the Venezuelan Society of Infectious Diseases, a member of the committee of experts that launched the self-proclaimed “president in charge”, Juan Guaidó , to deal with the pandemic.

This conjunctural collaboration between two eternally confronting parties, Rodríguez explained, “has the purpose of working together to obtain the resources and fight the pandemic.”

In this sense, he has criticized the “misrepresentation” that, in his opinion, has come from sectors of some media that are supporters of the opposition and has asked to put aside “politicking”.

The pact between the Government and the opposition, he said, will also have the supervision and participation of the person in charge of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for Venezuela, Gerardo de Cosio.

“We are going to fully comply with what is established here because we comply with what we signed. And everything that can be done; everything that President Maduro and the Bolivarian Government can do to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, have no doubt that we will “, he stressed.

POINTS OF THE AGREEMENT

Rodríguez has detailed that the text has seven points, being the detection of active cases through laboratory diagnoses and their timely treatment the most relevant lines.

In addition to monitoring symptomatic cases and quarantines of their contacts, effective protection measures for health workers and facilities, as well as information campaigns and surveillance mechanisms for the population.

“We call on Venezuelans regardless of their political position to make this agreement good, to deepen it, to expand it, everything that comes out of here can only be good for the people of Venezuela,” he insisted.