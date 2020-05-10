The government of the self-proclaimed president Áñez has criticized MAS for calling for breach of confinement

MADRID, May 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, has charged against the presidential decree of the self-proclaimed president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, which authorizes the use of transgenic seeds in an express procedure.

“While the people are sacrificing in the pandemic, the government issues an illegal decree behind them that authorizes transgenics, favors transnational corporations and endangers species that are the basis of food in Bolivia, such as corn, of which we are a center of diversity “Arce posted on Twitter.

“We demand the immediate abrogation of Supreme Decree 4232 because it is illegal, and it threatens the food sovereignty and genetic heritage of Bolivia. We will take all legal measures to prevent the authorization of transgenics that endanger the health of the Bolivian people,” he added. .

Even from parties related to Áñez like Comunidad Ciudadana, of the presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, they have criticized the decree for the introduction of new varieties of transgenic crops.

The measure “could have long-term socioeconomic and ecological effects.” “It will not immediately resolve the food needs of the popular sectors, which are sacrificing themselves in this quarantine, even less with cotton, which is not food,” said the formation.

This supreme decree exceptionally authorizes abbreviated procedures for the evaluation of transgenic varieties of corn, sugarcane, cotton, wheat and soybeans and gives the National Biosafety Committee a period of ten calendar days to approve them.

However, the Minister of Productive Development, Óscar Ortiz, defends that “it can also be an important response so that greater productivity can be fostered, Bolivian food security can be strengthened, and greater income can be generated from exports.”

Accusations of mas

On the other hand, the Minister of Government, Arturo Murillo, has accused Arce of asking the population not to comply with the rigid quarantine. “It worries me a lot. I have seen on the networks messages from the candidate Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of Evo Morales, calling for the disobedience of the quarantine, saying that tonight (Sunday) is over. Gentlemen, this is serious, this is not It is a joke, we are not playing, “Murillo pointed out at a press conference from Cochabamba collected by the newspaper ‘Page 7’.

In response, a MAS spokesperson, Marianela Paco, has asked Murillo that “greater seriousness, professionalism and respect for the intelligence of the Bolivian people” and has warned that the objective is to criminalize expressions of “social impotence”.

Arce himself has posted on his Twitter that “unscrupulous people have created fake accounts using my name and my image.”

This Sunday social organizations related to the MAS called “el petardazo”, a simultaneous explosion of pyrotechnics against the Áñez government and to demand the immediate realization of the pending presidential elections. “A cacerolazo against the authoritarian government” has also been called.