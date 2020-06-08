MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The interim government of Bolivia announced this Sunday the closure of the tropic region of Cochabamba, bastion of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) of former President Evo Morales located in the center of the country, due to the increase in cases and fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Minister of Citizen Security, Wilson Santamaría, has indicated that it is “restrictions of locomotion and movement rather than encapsulation”, and has communicated that as of midnight on Monday, July 8, both the Police and the Armed Forces they will control the access and exit points to the region and thus prevent the population from moving to other areas of Cochabamba or to Santa Cruz, the department most affected by the pandemic.

Santamaría has insisted that the measure “seeks to protect the population and prevent the virus from spreading.” So far, the five municipalities in the area have 248 infected and 21 deaths.

In its last part, the Bolivian Ministry of Health has confirmed 13,358 positive cases and 454 fatalities. The department of Cochabamba has 1,022 infections and 52 deaths.

The Vice Minister of Security has also indicated that the decision is motivated in turn because there is evidence, he said, that burials of victims have been carried out by COVID-19 without having taken the appropriate security measures and without having notified it. to the relevant authorities.

Santamaría has also reported that the mayor of the municipality of Entre Ríos, Aurelio Rojas, has been admitted to a health center in Cochabamba and has accused him of being “one of the main agitators and instigators” of denying the pandemic.

“Those who have rejected this disease the most are those who live this disease first-hand,” said Santamaría.

Thus, Rojas is one of the 110 positive cases that have been registered in the municipality of Entre Ríos, according to the Bolivian newspaper ‘Page Seven’, according to data from the Departmental Health Service.